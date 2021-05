Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin in June will add an Orthopedic Clinic to its growing list of specialty clinics. The new clinic will be headed up by Dr. Haines Paik, a board-certified, fellowship-trained trauma and total joint surgeon. He recently joined The Orthopaedic Institute of Southern Illinois in Herrin and will begin seeing patients at Marshall Browning Hospital on the second and fourth Fridays of each month beginning June 11.