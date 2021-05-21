newsbreak-logo
Reliable Robotics Drives Market Innovation in Commercial and Government Sectors With Key Executive Hires

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReliable Robotics, a leader in autonomous aircraft system development, announced the hires of Myles Goeller, Chief Business Officer and Dr. David O’Brien, Director of Government Solutions. They join as the company gears up for the next development phase of its dual-use flight technology to support rising ecommerce demands globally and increasing interest in Regional Air Mobility (RAM) domestically. The company also recently engaged with the Air Force to determine how its system can support government missions.

aithority.com
