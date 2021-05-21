COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Are Looking Beyond the Spike Protein

In today's edition of misinformation circling about the COVID-19 vaccine: magnetic ingredients. People are posting videos on social media claiming that ingredients in the COVID-19 vaccines are making magnets stick to the arm where they received the vaccine; some even say an implanted microchip is to blame. TikTok recently took down one of these viral videos that allegedly demonstrated this magnetic attraction, and Instagram blurred a similar video, labeling it false information. You may have seen compilations of these videos going around. But, no ingredients used in the COVID-19 vaccines are actually magnetic in nature.