newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Are Looking Beyond the Spike Protein

By Katherine J. Wu
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the race to build the world’s first round of coronavirus vaccines, the spike protein—the thorny knobs that adorn each of the pathogen’s particles—was our MVP. Spike is a key ingredient in virtually every one of our current pandemic-fighting shots; it has been repeatedly billed as essential for tickling out any immune response worth its salt. “People put all their eggs in the spike basket,” Juliet Morrison, a virologist at UC Riverside, told me. And it undoubtedly paid off.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Protein#Immune Cells#Human Cells#Autoimmune Disease#Local Disease#Mvp#Uc Riverside#Uc Davis#Chinese#Immunitybio#Columbia University#Mit#Unc#Vaccine Makers#Covid 19 Vaccines#Spike Plus Vaccines#Whole Virus Vaccines#Spike Centric Vaccines#Coronavirus Vaccines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthleadstories.com

Fact Check: NO Journal Study 'Confirms' Pfizer COVID Vaccine Causes Neurodegenerative Diseases

Has a medical journal published a scientific study confirming the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes neurodegenerative diseases? No, that's not true. An anti-vaccine activist's essay is not a report on a clinical or lab study with reproducible experimental methods. And it appeared in a journal that research librarians have warned academicians to avoid. The maker of the vaccine says prion disease has never been shown in a lab or clinical study to be a risk of Pfizer's vaccine.
Worldpandemic.news

COVID-19 vaccines to decimate world population, warns microbiologist … and it’s already happening in India and Brazil

A world-renowned microbiologist has warned that that the new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are contributing to the decimation of the world’s population. In an exclusive interview with The New American this month, German microbiologist Sucharit Bhakdi explained how coronavirus vaccines affect the body at the cellular level. He warned that these vaccines are set to cause a global catastrophe and decimate the human population.
PharmaceuticalsNature.com

Pfizer COVID vaccine protects against worrying coronavirus variants

Data from Qatar provide strongest evidence yet that COVID-19 vaccines can stop strains thought to pose a threat to immunization efforts. Qatar’s second wave of COVID-19 was a double whammy. In January, after months of relatively few cases and deaths, the Gulf nation saw a surge driven by the fast-spreading B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom. Weeks later, the B.1.351 strain, which is linked to reinfections and dampened vaccine effectiveness, took hold.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Popular Science

The WHO approved China’s easy-storage Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Earlier this past week, President Biden announced that his administration would support waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines, as countries across the world like India and Brazil face new infection spikes. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has granted emergency approval for one of China’s COVID-19 vaccines, which crucially does not require special freezer storage.
ScienceRecord-Journal

Science behind two-shot COVID-19 vaccines, potential boosters explained

Editor’s note: This story was produced in conjunction with the Latino Communities Reporting Lab. A free Spanish translation is available at Myrecordjournal.com/latino-news. As walk-in appointments become more available at many locations statewide, people may no longer get their second vaccine dose at the same place as the first. But they...
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Clover Announces Positive Preclinical Data For Second-Generation Protein-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Demonstrating Broad Neutralization Against Variants Of Concern

The publication is available as a pre-print on bioRxiv. Preclinical data demonstrates that a modified B.1.351 S-Trimer vaccine candidate induces broad neutralization against both the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and variants of concern (VoC) including the South African variant. A single booster dose in animals previously vaccinated with two doses of...
PharmaceuticalsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Vaccine pioneer working to understand protection against COVID-19

Stanley A. Plotkin misses leading his own research lab, but, on the cusp of 89, he is still shaping vaccine advances. “I’m glad I can still contribute,” he said last week with characteristic but undue modesty. Dr. Plotkin, nicknamed the “Godfather of Vaccines,” learned the ropes working on polio and...
SciencePosted by
POPSUGAR

No, There's Nothing Magnetic in the COVID-19 Vaccines — Experts Debunk Misinformation

In today's edition of misinformation circling about the COVID-19 vaccine: magnetic ingredients. People are posting videos on social media claiming that ingredients in the COVID-19 vaccines are making magnets stick to the arm where they received the vaccine; some even say an implanted microchip is to blame. TikTok recently took down one of these viral videos that allegedly demonstrated this magnetic attraction, and Instagram blurred a similar video, labeling it false information. You may have seen compilations of these videos going around. But, no ingredients used in the COVID-19 vaccines are actually magnetic in nature.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

At-home COVID-19 test-maker to open US production plant

Ellume, an Australian company that makes the first fully at-home COVID-19 diagnostic test to be approved by the FDA, is opening its first U.S. production plant in Maryland this year, The Baltimore Sun reported May 10. The plant will be in Ballenger Creek, employ 1,500 people and make up to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan calls for fair access to vaccines amid COVID spike

TAIPEI, May 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s government has called for fair access to COVID-19 vaccines during a meeting with senior Western diplomats, as it faces a dwindling supply of shots during a spike in domestic infections. Taiwan has reported almost 1,000 new infections during the past week or so, leading...
Pharmaceuticalsgeneticliteracyproject.org

Good and bad news: What we know about vaccines and containing COVID variants

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Glimmers of hope are beginning to shine through the gloom of the past year. That was evident in a recent webinar that the Massachusetts Consortium on Pathogen Readiness (MassCPR) held to “demystify” the new viral variants. Each consists of several mutations.
Pharmaceuticalsclinicaltrialsarena.com

Covid-19 hospitalisation spike in the US a clear trigger for future mRNA vaccine booster deployment but several arguments for earlier distribution

Deciding when to deploy boosters for Moderna’s and Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines will not rely on a single trigger, experts agreed. It will not be based on waning immunogenicity or protection data alone, but also on global supply and incidence of infections caused by variants of concern (VOCs), they added.
DrinksPosted by
Boston

Can you have alcohol after the COVID vaccine?

After a long year and a lot of anticipation, getting the COVID-19 vaccine can be cause for celebration, which for some might mean pouring a drink and toasting to their new immunity. But can alcohol interfere with your immune response?. The short answer is that it depends on how much...