Which portable speaker to get this summer

By Whitson Gordon, Shop TODAY
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Whether you’re hanging out...

ElectronicsNME

The Bose SoundLink Revolve portable Bluetooth speaker is now 10 per cent off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links. With its tasteful and durable speakers, Bose always knows how to keep the music going. The SoundLink Revolve is one of the brand’s finest portables, and it’s now going on Amazon for $179 – that’s a 10 per cent discount.
Electronicstalkandroid.com

JBL Flip 5 review: Killer portable party speaker

The JBL Flip line of Bluetooth speakers is almost the reference design of most Bluetooth speakers these days. The design is commonly replicated in the industry, and every year JBL manages to sell truckloads of these. We got our hands on the Flip 5 (courtesy of T-Mobile) to see how...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Save $130 and get a free XBoom Bluetooth speaker with LG's 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV

LG has an interesting promotion going on right now at Amazon. You can get one of LG's amazing OLED TVs and get a free XBoom speaker to go with it. There's also a direct discount on several versions of the CX Series TV, so you get a lot of savings here. For example, the LG OLED55CXPUA CX Series 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV is down to a price of $1,349.99 on Amazon. That's $130 off its regular cost of $1,480 and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this TV. If you include the value of the XBoom speaker, it's the best deal yet.
NFLPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best wireless speakers in 2021

Choosing the best wireless speakers can be a tricky undertaking. Not only because the design needs to be in-keeping with your home office or studio, but because we all have slightly different requirements when it comes to listening to our favourite tunes. And with hundreds of products vying for your attention, finding the best wireless speakers, which tick all your boxes, can take hours of research.
Electronicstheaureview.com

JBL Xtreme 3 Speaker Review: Powerful, portable and pricey

I don’t know what JBL did but their speakers lately have been hitting more home runs than the brand usually does. And with this current winning streak, of course the reliable, bass-obsessed brand is going to lift their game for their Xtreme series of wireless Bluetooth speakers. As such, the JBL Xtreme 3 is one of their finest products to date.
AmazonOrlando Sentinel

Which jogging stroller should you get?

Just because you have a baby doesn’t mean you should give up on all of the activities you did regularly before you had a baby. Jogging strollers allow you to exercise without having to leave the little one behind. In fact, many children like being pushed at jogging or running speeds, and with the comfortable ride our recommendations offer, the experience will be just as enjoyable for them as it is for you.
ElectronicsT3.com

Skyroam Solis vs TP-Link M7350: which portable WiFi hotspot is best?

Gone are the days when getting online outside the UK was a huge faff and, more importantly, cost. With the introduce of EU-wide roaming at UK rates, portable WiFi hotspots are something every traveller should consider. To find the best portable WiFi hotspot, we're comparing the Skyroam Solis and TP-Link M7350.
Electronicsrobbreport.com

Sennheiser’s New $1300 Ultra-Hi-Fi Earbuds Buck the Wireless Trend in Favor of Premium Sound

Many music listeners may have embraced wireless headphones over the last few years, but audiophiles aren’t ready to be untethered from their listening devices just yet. That’s why Sennheiser’s newest in-ear headphones, the IE 900, include a feature that’s increasingly rare on high-end earbuds—cords. Aimed specifically at audiophiles, the new model promises the kind of premium sound normally reserved for over-ear cans.
Retailimdb.com

Best Earbuds That You Can Buy for Under $50

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. No matter the time of year, you can pretty much always find earbuds...
Electronicsknowtechie.com

Grab a backup pair of wireless earbuds for just a measly $13

If you’re like someone like me who constantly loses earbuds and you need a quick pair to hold you over for a few months, do yourself a favor and consider these excellent Boltune wireless earbuds. Right now, they’re down to just $13 with code KJHHTD6G, along with clipping the $10 on-site coupon. These earbuds typically sell for $40.
NFLtechnave.com

Sonos Roam review - A pricey but loud and clear compact sound speaker

Back in March, a new audio brand made its way to the Malaysian market - Sonos. This is an American brand with a reputation for audio products for multi-room usage. And if you know your stuff, you will know that Sonos is one of the well known (and loved) brands by audiophiles.
ElectronicsJustLuxe.com

Naim’s Uniti Atom Headphone Edition-Escape Into Your Own World Of High-Quality Sound

Today, British hi-fi specialist, Naim Audio has launched Uniti Atom Headphone Edition with a price of $3,290. Available for purchase here and on Amazon one or two days after launch, Uniti Atom Headphone Edition is a fully formed music-streaming system, all end-users need to do is just add headphones. designed to be the ultimate solo listening source, it is a headphone-optimized version of its multiple-award-winning Uniti Atom music streaming system.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Put on a light show with the Anker Rave Neo portable Bluetooth speaker down to $85

One of Best Buy's deals of the day includes the Anker Soundcore Rave Neo portable Bluetooth speaker. These deals of the day are refreshed every morning, so this price drop is fresh and won't be around tomorrow. The speaker has dropped to $84.99 on the main website. It is normally $120, and the next best price it's going for anywhere is $99 at Walmart. Don't be confused by other members of this speaker lineup, the other Rave speakers tend to go for a lot more than this like the Soundcore Rave going for $229 at Walmart.
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

A Bunch of Roku 4k Streaming Devices are On Sale at Amazon

Looking to upgrade your entertainment center and make it easier for you and your family members to find something good to watch? Now’s the time, as Amazon is having a sale on some of Roku’s 4K streaming sticks and more. Roku Streaming Stick+. Save $10 on the Roku Streaming Stick+,...
Electronicsgeeksaresexy.net

AMAZING DEAL: Get an ECHO DOT Smart Speaker For LESS Than $1!

Don’t have an Echo Dot smart speaker at home and want to get one for LESS than $1? Amazon currently has an amazing offer where they’re offering an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan for $9.99 (or $7.99 for Prime members!) Please note that the subscription will auto renew at $9.99 (or $7.99 for Prime Members,) but you can cancel at anytime before your month is over, which is super easy to do.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Tribit StormBox Pro portable Bluetooth speaker – a bigger and badder Stormbox

REVIEW – If the name Tribit doesn’t come to mind when considering a portable Bluetooth speaker, it should. Consumers are catching on to what Tribit’s been doing. Their StormBox line of speakers is stylish, affordable, and sounds really good. No matter who their competition is, Tribit always manages to offer more bang for your hard-earned buck. The new StormBox Pro is another example of what is possible when a speaker company tries a little harder.
ElectronicsStuff.tv

Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound Explore is a rugged portable speaker that’s ready for adventure

Summer’s coming, and there’s little point - as far as Bang & Olufsen is concerned - in hiking your way through the Lake District in the sunshine if you can’t soundtrack such adventures with your best Phil Collins megamix. Enter the Beosound Explore (£169), a lightweight, portable and rugged Bluetooth speaker that’ll rival Sonos' very similarly pitched Roam. Rugged is the key word here, though, with B&O outfitting its speaker in scratch-resistant type 2 anodised aluminum. Its maker says it’s the first speaker on the market to to feature such armour, and it’s IP67 dust and waterproof to boot. The Beosound Explore, which weighs in at a backpack-friendly 631g, promises big omnidirectional sound and ‘supreme’ bass. You can form a stereo pair if you pick up a second one, and should expect about 27 hours of battery life at typical listening volumes. Cranking the thing up too high will only frighten the sheep anyway.