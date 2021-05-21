newsbreak-logo
The Nightwing that almost was - inside the 2014 proposal by James Tynion IV and Mikel Janín

By Chris Arrant
In 2014, the DC hero Nightwing almost died. What happened next was a massive revamp with the hero becoming a James Bond-esque superspy in the 'DC You' series Grayson. But as Newsarama has recently learned, it almost happened very, very differently. In the DC comics event Forever Evil, Nightwing was...

Comicsbleedingcool.com

Dick Grayson's Second-Best Asset in Danger in Nightwing #80 [Preview]

A new Villain has come to the streets of Bludhaven, and he's after one of Nightwing's best assets in Nightwing #80. No, not Nightwing's ass. That would be his #1 best asset. This is the second-best: Nightwing's heart. Kali ma… Kali ma… Kali ma, shakthi deh! Check out the preview of Nightwing #80 below and look for the comic in stores on Tuesday.
Comicscomic-watch.com

Batman #108: Meet the Miracle

Bruce’s investigation into the Unsanity Collective begins in the company of Miracle Molly, who is charged with showing him around. Will he be able to uncover the connection between the Collective and the Scarecrow’s fear campaign? Meanwhile, while Mayor Nakano honors Sean Mahoney for his heroism on A-Day. Simon Saint begins to plan the advance of the Magistrate program – a plan that may involve Mahoney as a key player!
ComicsInside Pulse

DC Comics & Nightwing #79 Spoilers & Review: Dick Grayson Finally Realizes Potential, But Who Is The Heartless Horror Harvesting Blüdhaven?!

DC Comics and Nightwing #79 Spoilers and Review follows. The book opens with some nice reflection by Nightwing…. ….on his history as Robin, as a Teen Titan and more. Dick Grayson continues to be coupled, perhaps just as long-time friends, with ex-girlfriend Barbara Gordon despite being coupled quite literally with Starfire in the Teen Titans Academy series.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC's Plan For All Your Favourite Batman Characters – Even Tim Drake

Poison Ivy. Cassandra Cain, Stephanie Brown. Just three of the many Batman characters who I get the most comments over. Damian Wayne and Tim Drake are close behind. They all have strong fanbases – often at war with the other in the belief that their character deserves more panel time than the others. Well, it appears that James Tynion IV may have your back.
TV SeriesComicBook

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 Preview Released by DC

DC's Maid of Might is getting her newest solo series later this year, when the eight-issue epic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is released by DC. The new maxiseries, which will be written by Tom King with art by Bilquis Evely and Mat Lopes, has already courted a lot of attention from fans. On Thursday, DC provided new insight into exactly what that will bring, with a seven-page preview of the new series, as well as the cover for the series' third issue.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Cancel Batwing Omnibus, Replaced With Batwing: Luke Fox TPB

In December last, Bleeding Cool reported on a scheduled Batwing Omnibus to be published in August. It would have collected Batwing #0 to #34. However, checking back in, it seems to have been kicked off the schedule and into the long grass. Instead, it appears that it will be replaced...
Comicsgeekdad.com

Review – Nightwing #80: Heartless in Bludhaven

Ray – 9.5/10. Ray: Tom Taylor gets the Bat-family better than any other writer right now, and that includes the people writing the main Bat-books. This might be because Batman isn’t around much in this title—and let’s be honest, he’s usually the one making the family fall apart. With Nightwing as the focus, they feel more like a family than they have in some time. Things start out this issue with Dick being accused of the murder of the man he was trying to help last issue—who we know was killed by the sinister villain Heartless. The Bludhaven PD seems determined to set him up for the murder, until Barbara shows up with an alibi and enough knowledge of the law to send them on their way. This is only a brief segment, but the Bludhaven PD feel a lot more sinister than they have in a while—and it’s great to see Barbara coming off more like the competent, somewhat ruthless Oracle here even as she and Dick rekindle their romance.