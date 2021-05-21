The Nightwing that almost was - inside the 2014 proposal by James Tynion IV and Mikel Janín

Ray – 9.5/10. Ray: Tom Taylor gets the Bat-family better than any other writer right now, and that includes the people writing the main Bat-books. This might be because Batman isn’t around much in this title—and let’s be honest, he’s usually the one making the family fall apart. With Nightwing as the focus, they feel more like a family than they have in some time. Things start out this issue with Dick being accused of the murder of the man he was trying to help last issue—who we know was killed by the sinister villain Heartless. The Bludhaven PD seems determined to set him up for the murder, until Barbara shows up with an alibi and enough knowledge of the law to send them on their way. This is only a brief segment, but the Bludhaven PD feel a lot more sinister than they have in a while—and it’s great to see Barbara coming off more like the competent, somewhat ruthless Oracle here even as she and Dick rekindle their romance.