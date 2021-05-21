U.S. housing shortage presents new challenge for refugee resettlement

Since the start of the pandemic, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been offering cities and municipalities an essentially unlimited amount of money to house homeless people in hotel rooms that would otherwise be left unoccupied. Odds are, you haven't heard about this program. That's because your city has almost certainly not taken advantage of it. According to a report from Grist, only 23 cities in the U.S. have received FEMA funding for addressing homelessness, meaning the vast majority of the country has chosen to leave people without housing in a global health crisis rather than get reimbursed for putting a roof over their head.