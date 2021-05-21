SAMPLER: St. Stephen youth group fills buckets for Fresh Start Furniture Bank

The 2011 Marlborough/Hudson Relay for Life was held May 20 and May 21 at Ghiloni Park on Concord Road. At this time 80 teams and more than 700 participants gathered to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. At noon on Friday, participants started setting up tents. At 5 p.m., the Survivor Reception began with Animal Bar performing. At 6 p.m., Opening Ceremonies with a Survivors Lap and a Caregivers Lap, was held. At 9:30 p.m., the Luminaria Ceremony was held. Throughout the evening and into the night until 6 a.m., teams of people took turns walking or running around the path. Because cancer never sleeps, each team was asked to have a representative on the track at all times during the event. The Greater Marlboro Programs, Inc. (GMPI) team, “Journey,” once again participated in the Marlborough/Hudson Relay for Life … The Gypsy Moon Dance Company presented “Tarot of the Dancing Gypsies,” on May 20, at the Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School, 215 Fitchburg St. This was an evening of Middle Eastern Fusion Dance, inspired by the Tarot ... The Marlborough Regional Chamber of Commerce presented its 37th Annual PGO (Premiere Golf Open) on May 24, with a 9 a.m. Shotgun Start at the Marlborough Country Club. The proceeds were to benefit the Chamber’s Scholarship and Economic Development projects … The Marlborough Historical Society Yard Sale, benefiting historic preservation, was held at the Peter Rice Homestead, 377 Elm St.