SAMPLER: St. Stephen youth group fills buckets for Fresh Start Furniture Bank
A bucket brigade, created by the youth of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Marlborough, was formed to collect and fill 40 buckets with essential cleaning supplies for the clients of the Hudson-based Fresh Start Furniture Bank. Not only the youth and their families, but also other parishioners of St. Stephen Lutheran Church chipped in and dropped off cash donations, along with supplies including paper towels, all surface cleaner, toilet brushes and cleaners, dishwasher soap, glass cleaner and disinfectant wipes. Pleased to be able to gather, though distanced and masked, a dozen teens put together the buckets of cleaning supplies over two recent Saturdays. Youth leader Sarah Maston said 12 youth worked each weekend. The full buckets will be given as housewarming gifts to the Fresh Start clients.www.wickedlocal.com