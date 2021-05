BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police were called to a multi-car crash on KY-11 outside Barbourville Sunday afternoon. An initial investigation showed that a 2006 gold Pontiac G6, operated by Tommy Golden, was traveling north on KY-11 when it hydroplaned before traveling into the southbound lane, hitting a 2010 Toyota RAV 4 head-on.