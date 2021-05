The University of Otago has a reputation for academic excellence. But with disjointed back-office and student engagement systems, it wasn’t achieving the top results it wanted when it came to student experience. Solutions partner Fusion5 supported the team on a journey to digitally transform the campus using Fusion5’s Higher Education Centre of Excellence approach. Together they built the foundations for a more unified university powered by data and Dynamics 365, delivering the right help and insights even before they are needed. With the right framework in place, Otago is now on course to being the best in class.