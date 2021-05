Jonathan Keyser is the founder of Keyser, the largest occupier services commercial real estate brokerage firm in Arizona. A major question facing today’s business leaders is “How should my company operate on the other side of this pandemic?” Over the past year, companies have been working remotely out of necessity. While it may have been uncomfortable at first, many workers have become accustomed to it, accepting remote work as the new norm. If you analyze the efficiency of each of your employees on an individual basis, is remote employment really that efficient? For some, the answer is "absolutely!" — while others report struggle in a remote environment.