newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Make Mine Multiversity Episode 67: Annihilation Saga Part Three: This is For Nova Corp!

By Jacob Hill
multiversitycomics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Make Mine Multiversity: A Marvel Podcast! Each episode we’ll be looking at Marvel books, old and new! Well that’s what we usually do, we discuss fun Marvel comics, and also Marvel news, Marvel history and Marvel trivia. That was our routine in the before times. Now, all we do is fight extra-dimensional bugs.

www.multiversitycomics.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Annihilation#Episodes#Marvel Comics#Stars Wars#History Books#News Corp#Space News#Nova Corp#Marvel News#Marvel History#Marvel Books#Marvel Trivia#Extra Dimensional Bugs#Conquest#Galactus#Today#Fun#Heralds#Tune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
Related
ComicsComicBook

The Witcher: Witch's Lament #1 Preview Released by Dark Horse

Dark Horse Comics is set to release a new The Witcher comic miniseries in just a few weeks called The Witcher: Witch's Lament. This is just the latest in a long line of The Witcher comics at the publisher, and Witch's Lament specifically is written by CD Projekt Red writer and narrative manager Bartosz Sztybor with art by Vanesa R. del Rey, colors by Jordie Bellaire, and letters by Aditya Bidikar. The miniseries, true to its name, sees Geralt dealing with the aftermath of a witch being burned at the stake. And Dark Horse Comics has provided ComicBook.com with a preview of the first issue!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Titan Comics To Publish Adaptation Of All Michael Moorcock's Elric

Titan Comics has committed to publishing comic book adaptation of every Michael Moorcock Elric-related novel, starting with Elric: Dreaming City #1 by Julien Blondel and Julien Telo in August. Here's details of the first issue along with everything else Titan Comics is offering from August 2021 in their solicits and solicitations.
Comicsmultiversitycomics.com

Robots From Tomorrow: Episode 747 – May 2021 Previews, Part 1

Another month, another “Previews” catalog to dissect! As always, Mike & Greg start things off with the diverse Green and Purple sections, covering the majority of publishers in one fell swoop. What’s coming to comic shops in July (and beyond) that catches the lads’ fancies? Definitely something for everyone in the top half of this two-part “Previews” walkthrough!
Comicsmultiversitycomics.com

Multiversity Manga Club Podcast, Episode 73: One Piece – Strong World

It’s the middle of the month, so you know what that means: time for more “One Piece Club,” our ongoing catch-up of “One Piece!” Or, well, it would be, but with Zach out on paternity leave Emily and Walt doing a special episode to discuss the One Piece film Strong World. Technically not a manga, and not even based on an arc in the manga, but who cares! We talk both the good (the very good character and monster designs) and the bad (Toei’s seeming disregard for the visual quality of their most prestigious properties) of this perfectly cromulent animated action flick. Zach will be back with us next month to talk chapters 525-550, covering the entire Impel Down arc and beginning the momentous Marineford arc. If you want to tweet through it with us, be sure to use the #OnePieceClub hashtag! Meanwhile, Emily and Walt will be back in a couple weeks to talk about May 2021’s Shonen Jump offerings.
TV Seriesstarwarsnewsnet.com

Review: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Episode Three ‘Replacements’

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for a new episode of The Bad Batch. After the double dose of goodness we got last week, with episodes dropping on Tuesday and Friday, this week we are back to normal, with just one episode. The third episode, titled Replacements, was directed by Nathaniel Villanueva, and written by Matt Michnovetz.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Reveals the History of Its Original Character

The third film of My Hero Academia is set to arrive later this summer with World Heroes' Mission, and the upcoming movie is set to introduce several new characters, heroes, and villains alike, with more details being revealed about newcomer Rody Soul. The film will focus on the "Three Musketeers" of UA Academy in MIdoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki as they attempt to clear Deku's name for a crime he didn't commit while battling a new threat that sees the young heroes gaining new slick costumes to dive into action.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Magneto Hears Voices in His Head in Mutant Force #1 [Preview]

Normally, if you do what the voices in your head tell you to do, you've probably gone crazy and you may be a psycho murderer. But what if the voice in your head is coming from your long-dead telepathic friend? Okay, we get that's not making it sound much better. But in this case, in this preview of Heroes Reborn: Magneto and the Mutant Force #1, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, it's Magneto hearing the voices, and the voices are coming from Charles Xavier. So that's legit, right? Well, here's hoping. Check out the preview below.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

AIPT Comics Podcast Episode 124: Talking DC Comics crossovers, August releases & best moments of the week

This week on the Comics podcast, Nate and Dave discuss all the new August 2021 release news, recap their favorite comics, and introduce a new segment! We also host Suicide Squad writer Robbie Thompson and Teen Titans Academy writer Tim Sheridan to discuss the ongoing crossover event across their two books. We discuss their approach to the story and how it got off the ground, how Peacemaker and Amanda Waller deserve a buddy cop story, and more!
Comicsepicstream.com

86 Anime Episode 6, Release Date and Time, Countdown

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. 86 episode 5 is where the show takes a supernatural twist - or does it? Upon entering the dystopian story's TV tropes page, we're informed it's impossible to talk about later light novel volumes without spoilers from Volume 1, and the latest episode starts to show us why.
TV Seriesdramabeans.com

Mine: Episodes 1-2 (Review)

TvN’s mysterious chaebol drama Mine has premiered, and remains just as mysterious even after its first two episodes. The story is both well-drawn and well-told, but there’s a bit of opacity to everything about it. You get the feeling that you don’t know what’s really going on under the surface, even in the drama’s most blatant moments.
ComicsInside Pulse

Marvel Comics & August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers: Marvel Voices Celebrates The Houses Of Ideas’ Greatest Asian Super-Heroes & Creators!

Marvel Comics and August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers follows. Marvel Voices Celebrates The Houses Of Ideas’ Greatest Asian Super-Heroes and Creators!. Solicitation and cover below. MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY #1. GENE LUEN YANG, CHRISTINA STRAIN, GREG PAK, MAURENE GOO & MORE! (W) Marcus To, Jason Loo, Creees Lee, Lynne Yoshii and more!...