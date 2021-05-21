newsbreak-logo
Ding, Dong, the COVID Witch is Melting and May Not Survive

cambridgecivic.com
 2 days ago

May 21, 2021 – The City of Cambridge today announced that, with the Commonwealth’s State of Emergency ending on June 15, 2021, and the significant improvements in public health metrics, it will align with the Commonwealth in lifting the City’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday, May 29, 2021 and will rescind its March 19, 2020 Declaration of Public Health Emergency in Cambridge effective June 15, 2021. Due to the rescission of the City’s Declaration of Public Health Emergency, the City’s Temporary Eviction Moratorium as amended on July 23, 2020 will also be rescinded, effective June 15, 2021.

