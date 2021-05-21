Round Hill Trail/Street Project to Advance in Coming Weeks
Work on the Town of Round Hill’s and county’s Main Street Trail and Main Street Enhancement Project should pick up in the coming weeks. Round Hill Project Specialist Rob Lohr on Wednesday night gave the Town Council an update on the $7 million project, which is connecting the town with Franklin Park and improving pedestrian safety along Main Street. He said the next step contractor Highway Safety Services has planned includes the removal of a Loudoun Street water line, the installation of a temporary above-ground water line and a road closure.loudounnow.com