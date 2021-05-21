Jobs picture relatively stable in South Dakota

The latest jobs report in South Dakota shows unemployment claims continuing to decline, but an uptick in first-time claims kept the employment picture relatively stable. The Department of Labor reported 364 initial weekly claims Thursday, an increase of 59 from the previous week. This number has hovered around 300 in recent weeks. First-time claims rose to several thousand per week in the early months of the pandemic, then averaged between 500 to 900 through the rest of 2020, KSFY-TV reported. In recent months, first-time claims have held steady near pre-pandemic levels of 200 to 300 per week.