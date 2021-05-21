newsbreak-logo
Sarah Gailey and Pius Bak to “Eat the Rich” at BOOM! Studios

By Christopher Chiu-Tabet
multiversitycomics.com
 2 days ago

Via The Beat, BOOM! Studios have announced “Eat the Rich,” a five-part horror satire by author Sarah Gailey (The Echo Wife, Magic For Liars) with artist Pius Bak (“Firefly,” “The Magicians”), colorist Roman Titov, and letterer Cardinal Rae. The comic follows Joey, a law student who plans to spend the...

www.multiversitycomics.com
