SD track athletes perform well in first meet of season

(May 21, 2021) The Stephen Decatur girls’ outdoor track team won last Wednesday’s season opener in Berlin, while the boys’ squad finished in second place. “It was good to be back at a meet. It felt a little different, I am not sure if it was that it was our first outdoor track meet in about two years or if it was that we only had three teams at the meet,” said Decatur Coach Jody Stigler. “It was good to see everyone competing and I got a little bit better idea of what everyone could do. We will be experimenting with moving some people around in the next couple of weeks.”