Environmental Activists Trek from New Orleans to Houston
On Monday, May 10th, youth activists from the New Orleans and Houston Sunrise Movement, a national, youth-led climate justice movement dedicated to fighting the climate crisis and creating millions of good jobs, set off on their “Generation On Fire: Project 400,” a 400-mile trek from New Orleans to Houston. The trek represents the displacement from Hurricane Katrina, when many families fled to Houston and some never returned to New Orleans. A leader of the project, Chanté Davis, whose family permanently moved to Houston after Katrina said, “This march symbolized my story as a climate refugee who fled New Orleans and moved to Houston after Hurricane Katrina destroyed my city.This is me claiming agency over my future.”www.bigeasymagazine.com