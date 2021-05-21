Sioux Falls man accused of impersonating an officer

Over the weekend, the Fraternity Order of Police helped to organize a very cool race in Sioux Falls created to honor police officers both past and present. The “Remember the Fallen” 5K got underway at 9:00 AM Saturday morning on the scenic bike trails in Sioux Falls. As Dakota News Now reports, last year's race was entirely virtual due to COVID-19. This year was a different story. In addition to the virtual aspect still remaining, runners were once again able to gather together, lace up their shoes and hit the trails to help honor fallen officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and those who continue to serve.