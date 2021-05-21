Celebrate STAR TREK with Creation Entertainment’s 55-Year Mission Tour Las Vegas Convention

In its mission to boldly go where no one has gone before, Star Trek has always given us some of the most diverse crews in the galaxy. This Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, I’d like to highlight several of the AAPI characters and actors who have had an impact on Star Trek both on their starship crews and in the culture at large. For many AAPI people, the Star Trek franchise is where we saw ourselves for the first time; and as a Japanese American who grew up in an almost entirely white community, seeing people who looked like me in Star Trek sparked my love for science fiction and made me feel less alone in the universe.