Celebrate STAR TREK with Creation Entertainment’s 55-Year Mission Tour Las Vegas Convention
We all, collectively, have been through so much. As it’s becoming safer to move around in the world again, it’s time to think about celebrating. And if you’d like to be beamed into one heck of an event, consider Creation Entertainment’s 55-Year Mission Tour Las Vegas Convention. The upcoming gathering honors a multitude of milestone moments happening in 2021. It’s the 50th anniversary of Creation Entertainment, the 55th anniversary of Star Trek, and the 20th anniversary of Creation’s convention in Las Vegas. This year also marks Gene Roddenberry’s 100th birthday year and William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy‘s 90th birthday years. Whew. Sounds like a lot of reasons to make toasts to us. Engage!nerdist.com