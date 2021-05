Le Mans did not seem to welcome the lightweight class with open arms for the first session of the weekend and provided them with a damp track and cold conditions, even a touch of fine rain towards the end. While gravel traps predictably saw a lot of action, particularly at turn 3, John McPhee was looking to bounce back after a difficult Sunday in Jerez and made a good start in Le Mans, the Scotsman taking the lead in the final couple of minutes of FP1. Sensational rookie Pedro Acosta tested the gravel at turn 3 twice, on his first visit at the French track but eventually found good speed to climb into second on the timesheets, half a second slower than McPhee. Sergio Garcia joined the top 3 closely behind his compatriot, followed by Gabriel Rodrigo, who held top spot for most of the session.