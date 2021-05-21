newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

You Can Now Watch YouTube Videos in 4K at 60FPS on New Apple TV 4K

By Ali Salman
wccftech.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple introduced the new Apple TV 4K at its Spring Loaded event last month. While the design of the set-top box remained more or less the same, it did ship with the new and improved Siri Remote. The Siri Remote featured a redesign and it might be the most compelling addition for users to upgrade to the new model. However, the Apple TV 4K also features an A12 Bionic processor, which is plenty capable to handle almost anything you throw at it. Now, YouTube has enabled 4K video playback at 60 fps on the Apple TV 4K.

wccftech.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Tv#4k Youtube#4k Video#Apple Tv 4k#Streaming Video#Video Streaming#60fps#Spring Loaded#The Siri Remote#The New Apple Tv#Hdr#4k Videos#Play 4k Video#4k Video Playback#60fps#Youtube Videos#Fps#Processor#Design#Giant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Youtube
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Roku Express 4K+ Review: $40 of TV simplicity

For the cost of the monthly subscription to a handful of streaming services, the new Roku Express 4K+ makes a strong platform play for being your set-top box of choice. As always, Roku’s pitch is flexibility and user-friendliness, only this time with a picture quality and system speed upgrade plus a handy voice remote. At $39.99, though, what’s left out is just as key as what makes the cut, and that’s before the challenge of getting every streaming provider to support all of your fancy new features.
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

Apple TV 4K (1st Gen) vs. Apple TV 4K (2nd Gen) Buyer's Guide

In April 2021, Apple revealed the second-generation Apple TV 4K (2021), bringing high framerate HDR to the Apple TV for the first time and the A12 chip for improved performance, alongside a redesigned Siri Remote. This model replaced the first-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K released in 2017. Although the first-generation ‌Apple...
Cell Phonesimore.com

You can now download your Deezer playlists to your Apple Watch

Deezer has redesigned its Apple Watch app. The update also adds the ability to download offline playlists. Deezer has finally brought offline listening to its Apple Watch app. In a new update to the music streaming service's Apple Watch app, users can now download and listen to playlists on the Apple Watch, even if they are not connected to the internet. The company has also redesigned the app to make it easier to navigate your favorite songs.
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

Apple TV HD vs. Apple TV 4K Buyer's Guide

In April 2021, Apple revealed the second-generation Apple TV 4K, bringing high framerate HDR with Dolby Vision to the Apple TV for the first time and the A12 chip for improved performance, alongside a redesigned Siri Remote. The ‌Apple TV‌ HD was first released in 2015 and has remained in Apple's lineup since then as an entry-level option, and now it comes with the upgraded ‌Siri‌ Remote.
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

3D-Printed Case Lets You Attach an AirTag to Your Apple TV Remote

Etsy user PrintSpiredDesigns has capitalized on the opportunity with a new 3D printed, made-to-order AirTag case for the original Siri Remote. The remote slides into the top side of the case, while an AirTag can be placed into an opening on the bottom, allowing the location of the remote to be tracked in the Find My app on Apple devices.
Electronicsiclarified.com

New Apple TV 4K Review Roundup [Video]

Check out these early reviews and first impressions of the new Apple TV 4K and Siri Remote. The next generation streaming device features a faster processor and a redesigned remote with a five-way clickpad. At the heart of the new Apple TV 4K is the A12 Bionic chip that provides...
Electronicsidownloadblog.com

The new 24-inch iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and new Apple TV 4K will be in stores Friday, May 21

It’s almost May 21, which means it’s almost launch day for Apple’s new products. And Apple is here to keep the new products fresh in our minds ahead of that day. Back in April, which feels like forever ago, Apple unveiled a range of new products. That includes AirTag, the item tracker, and the purple iPhone 12/iPhone 12 mini. Those products already launched, but there are three other devices still waiting in the wings: the all-new 24-inch iMac with the M1 processor tucked inside, the M1-equipped iPad Pro, and the new Apple TV 4K.
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Save 20% on a Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon

With support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the most powerful streaming devices available today. And now, the high-quality streaming stick is $10 off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $40. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K works with all your favorite...
TechnologyGizmodo

The Best Apps For Editing Video on the iPad Pro

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is being positioned as a professional-level computing device, with features like the M1 chip, the super-bright Liquid Retina XDR display and the P3 wide color gamut likely to make the tablet an appealing option for movie makers. But with no Final Cut Pro for iPad available (yet), what’s the best video editing app for the iPad Pro? Here are a few alternatives.
Electronicswccftech.com

Apple TV 4K Reviews Are Out: Faster A12 Chip, Redesigned Siri Remote, More

Apple announced the new Apple TV 4K last month at its Spring Loaded event. While the new model comes with minor updates and internal upgrades, we cannot wait to see the reviews. Now, the embargo on reviews has lifted and videos of the new Apple TV 4K have started to arrive on YouTube and publications. If you were waiting for the Apple TV 4K reviews to go live, we have compiled some, so you can watch them in a single place.
ElectronicsGear Patrol

The 3 Main Reasons to Upgrade to the New Apple TV 4K

The new Apple TV 4K ($179+) looks and feels exactly like the company's two previous streaming boxes, the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, both of which are themselves getting up there in years. But the new Apple TV 4K's internals make for a marked upgrade. The 2021 version's...
ElectronicsEngadget

Apple TV 4K can use HDMI eARC to play any TV audio on your HomePod

Apple may have discontinued the original HomePod earlier this year, but fortunately the company is still supporting it with useful new features. If you have a HomePod and picked up the new Apple TV 4K, your speaker will make for a better home theater companion than it did before. As noticed by MacRumors, the latest Apple TV 4K supports the ARC (Audio Return Channel) and eARC (enhanced ARC) standards over HDMI.
ElectronicsElite Daily

This New Apple TV 4K Feature Will Give You The Best Picture Quality

Ever since it was announced in April 2021, Apple stans have been waiting to get their hands on the all-new Apple TV 4K, which boasts the product’s redesigned Siri remote as well as enhanced audio and graphics, thanks to the A12 Bionic chip. One of the most highly-anticipated features of the Apple TV, which goes on sale May 21, is the ability to set the optimum color balance for your device — and luckily, it’s so easy to do with your iPhone. Once you buy Apple’s next-gen TV and set it up, here’s how you can use Apple TV 4K color balance for the best visual experience.
Computersmobilesyrup.com

SyrupCast 238: Unpacking Google I/O, plus iMac, iPad and Apple TV 4K reviews

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke, “bad boi” Brad Bennett and Android specialist Dean Daley, unpack everything from Google I/O 2021’s keynote. Before diving into all the news from Google I/O, the team talks about how much Canadians spent on streaming services in 2020 and the...