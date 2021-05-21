You Can Now Watch YouTube Videos in 4K at 60FPS on New Apple TV 4K

Apple introduced the new Apple TV 4K at its Spring Loaded event last month. While the design of the set-top box remained more or less the same, it did ship with the new and improved Siri Remote. The Siri Remote featured a redesign and it might be the most compelling addition for users to upgrade to the new model. However, the Apple TV 4K also features an A12 Bionic processor, which is plenty capable to handle almost anything you throw at it. Now, YouTube has enabled 4K video playback at 60 fps on the Apple TV 4K.