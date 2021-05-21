newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The eyebrow-raising news on the historical feats achieved by Kendrick Nunn. And Heat notes

By Barry Jackson
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

A six-pack of Miami Heat notes on a Friday, on the eve of Game 1 at Milwaukee on Saturday (2 p.m, ESPN, Bally Sports Sun):. ▪ To appreciate how Kendrick Nunn has played since Victor Oladipo’s season-ending knee injury, consider this:. During those 18 games, since replacing the injured Oladipo...

www.miamiherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Reggie Miller
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Mark Price
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Ryan Ruocco
Person
Steve Nash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyebrow#Nba Players#Espn#Bally Sports Sun#Hoopshabit#Stathead#Clippers#Abc#Hall Of Famer#Tnt#Threes#Heat Players#Three Pointers#Opponent Field Goals#Games#Defensive Rating#Clutch#Miami Fort Lauderdale#Milwaukee#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Related
NBACBS Sports

Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Scores 18 in return

Nunn totaled 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in a 116-111 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday. Nunn returned to the starting lineup after a one-game absence due to a neck injury and picked up right where he left off. The guard has scored 17-plus points in five of his last six games, a stretch in which he's averaged 19.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 triples and 3.2 assists..
NBAspotonflorida.com

Nunn scores 22 points, Heat beat Cavaliers 124-107

Kendrick Nunn scored 22 points and Duncan Robinson had 20, helping the Miami Heat move into a tie for sixth place in the East with a 124-107 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Trevor Ariza scored 18 points and Bam Adebayo collected 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Miami,...
NBAHastings Tribune

Record moment for Duncan Robinson as Heat maul Cavs 124-107

One lesson from Saturday night was that even bad, shorthanded teams have good players. Another was that there is no time left for slip-ups for the Miami Heat. So even with Kevin Love and Collin Sexton having big nights, and even with the Cleveland Cavaliers moving to an early 11-point lead, the Heat restored order by halftime on the way to a 124-107 victory at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
NBAnumberfire.com

Kendrick Nunn (calf) questionable for Miami Saturday

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nunn left Thursday's game early and didn't return, and his status for Saturday is in doubt. Should he sit, Goran Dragic could enter the starting five at point guard. Our models...
NFLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

ASK IRA: Better recent drafts: Heat or Dolphins?

Q: Ira, I’m glad the Heat are off on Thursday and Friday, so I can enjoy the NFL draft. When you look at the Dolphins, I think the Heat have done a better job drafting. -- Ian. A: Apples and oranges. First because of the Heat’s playoff finishes, they have...
NBACBS Sports

Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Productive night Tuesday

Nunn closed with 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and one assist in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 129-121 victory over the Celtics. Nunn continues to play at an elevated level for the Heat, etching himself into the fantasy landscape to close out the regular season. With Victor Oladipo (knee) still sidelined, Nunn is likely to stick in his current role for the foreseeable future, making him a viable 12-team asset moving forward.
NBANBA

HEAT Take Care Of Business Against Cavs

Due to a total team effort, the HEAT defeated the Cavs 124-107 Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Oh, look, another milestone for Duncan Robinson. Thanks to hitting his first five shots (all triples), Robinson became the fastest player in NBA history to record 500 career threes. This was his...
NBAawesemo.com

NBA Betting Picks: Saturday’s Best NBA Player Prop Bets | Tonight 5/1

Happy May Day, everyone! It is truly a jam-packed Saturday in the world of sports. The NFL Draft rolls on throughout the afternoon. Of course, the first Saturday of May also means that the Kentucky Derby is on the menu. Then, the NBA takes center stage in primetime with a massive ten-game slate. No matter how your draft and Derby wagers go, there should be ample opportunity to nail some NBA betting picks later tonight. Our first featured NBA player props of the new month include picks for Kendrick Nunn, Russell Westbrook and Malachi Flynn.
NBAFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

ASK IRA: Are Heat moving to higher ground?

Q: Ira, the NBA athletes are the best conditioned and physically talented as any professional athletes, but also face greater demands on their bodies than other sports. The last two seasons, with the bubble, COVID, and a minimal break between seasons, has had a huge impact on all of them. It has also shown that players in their 30s are in fact often old for their sport. Given that, the Heat are in as good a position as could have been expected given the players ages and the injuries and minimal off days this year. Pat Riley made moves that had greater upsides than downsides and still may result in playoff success, if they either win one round or are at least very competitive against one of the significantly better East teams. I say let’s just enjoy the remainder of the season and look forward to both the development of the young guys who stay and the additions Riley makes in the off season. Oh yeah, let’s also knock off the Celtics who are getting hammered by their fans. -- Dick.
NBAHot Hot Hoops

Mavericks blow past Butler-less Heat, 127-113

Shortly before tipoff of the Miami Heat’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks, the team announced Jimmy Butler wouldn’t play with flu-like symptoms. And Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo were already out. Tuesday night’s game got off to a promising start when Trevor Ariza made his first three shot attempts...
NBAMarietta Daily Journal

ASK IRA: Should Heat expect more from Adebayo in Butler’s absence?

Q: Since when has it ever become acceptable for a player like Bam Adebayo to be in the forefront of a team and on the verge of making max dollars to be as passive and lackadaisical as he’s been? Eleven points in 30 minutes of play without Jimmy Butler is unacceptable, and time in time out this kid is given a pass for leaving his teammates hanging. He will never be a max player no matter how you and Erik Spoelstra and others try to make him out to be. — Daryl, Fitzgerald, Ga.
NBACBS Sports

Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Available, starting Saturday

Nunn (calf) is available and starting Saturday at Milwaukee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. The 25-year-old was considered questionable after exiting Thursday's contest with calf soreness, but he'll be back on the court Saturday. Nunn averaged 15.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.0 minutes in the previous five games before the injury.
NBACBS Sports

Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Ruled out Sunday

Nunn has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons due to a calf injury. Nunn will be sidelined for the first time since April 26 since the Heat have clinched a playoff spot. With Goran Dragic (rest) also out, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent should see plenty of run.
NBACBS Sports

Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Practices Wednesday

Nunn (calf) practiced Wednesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Nunn missed the last game of the regular season due to a calf injury, but he should be available Saturday for Game 1 against the Bucks.