LETTER: Speak out on fair district maps

Wiscnews.com
 3 days ago

I was glad to see the public and press at the May 17 Fair Maps rally at the Capitol. 2021 is the once-in-a-decade year to let our legislators know we are watching how they redraw Wisconsin’s district maps. The excellent speakers at the rally reminded us of what we, as individual citizens, can do to ensure a properly functioning government – not more unresponsive partisan gridlock – for the next 10 years. We can tell our legislators, often, that we expect fair maps.

