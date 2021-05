It was a dry start for the second practice session of the day but black clouds threatened riders as they left pitlane. That meant soft slick tyres were getting stressed straight away, in an early bid to secure a precious top 10 placement but the weather let them run around on a dry playground for a while longer. Although the clouds stayed to spectate for the remainder of the session, they didn’t take centre stage and the premier class could battle it out in a final time attack that ended in a French 1-2, with Johann Zarco snatching top spot away from compatriot Fabio Quartararo by less than a tenth of a second. Yamaha enjoyed their afternoon much more than the wet morning, seeing all four machines inside the top 10, although Quartararo also suffered a little crash at popular turn 3. Maverick Viñales added a second Yamaha to the top three, while Pol Espargaro missed out by one thousandth of a second, the Honda man showing good speed throughout the session.