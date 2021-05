Mark Stanley Lacey, age 54 of Ridgefield, CT passed away from a brief yet brutal battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma on Friday, May 14, 2021. Mark had many exceptional qualities chief among them was the love he had for his family, his unfaltering faith in God, and the genuine kindness that he showed to everyone he met. He touched the hearts and souls of many people during his life and leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion.