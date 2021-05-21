newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Why Super Fan Olivia Rodrigo Gave Taylor Swift a Writing Credit on Her New ‘Sour’ Album

By Johnni Macke
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

An ode to Swiftie! Olivia Rodrigo took her Taylor Swift super fan status to the next level by giving the “Lover” singer a writing credit on her debut album.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Swift, 31, and her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff’s names under the writing credits for Rodrigo’s fourth track, “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” off her Sour record, which dropped on Friday, May 21.

The two numbers in the song make a “13,” which is a subtle nod to Swift, whose lucky number is 13 — which she often sings or speaks about in her life. Additionally, all the numbers of Sour’s release date (0 + 5 + 2 + 1 + 2 + 0 + 2 + 1) equal the Grammy winner’s favorite numeral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCyv1_0a77eDX200
Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. Shutterstock (2)

Despite being listed on the track, the “Into the Woods” singer and Antonoff, 37, did not collaborate with the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress, 18. Instead, the song is an interpolation of Swift’s hit “New Year’s Day” off of her 2017 Reputation album, the Rolling Stone confirmed one day prior.

The “Drivers License” singer also gave her musical hero a nod with the bridge of “Deja Vu,” which Rodrigo told Rolling Stone last month was inspired by Swift’s “Cruel Summer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmTnp_0a77eDX200
Olivia Rodrigo performs on ‘Saturday Night Live’ on May 15, 2021. Will Heath/NBC

In January, the Bizaardvark alum she released her debut single, “Drivers License,” which many fans think was inspired by her rumored relationship and breakup from Disney+ costar Joshua Bassett.

Listeners believed Rodrigo was throwing shade at Bassett, 20, and his new girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, who he’s been linked to since July 2020, based on numerous lyrics in the song. The Girl Meets World alum, 22, and Bassett have since released their own music — some of which fans think is a response to Rodrigo’s hit.

The Disney Channel star addressed the controversy the same month, telling Billboard, “I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song. It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

Amid all the controversy, Rodrigo received praise for the track from celebrities, including Swift, whom she has called one of her “biggest inspirations.” After the actress expressed excitement over the fact that the song was next to Swift on the U.S. songs chart on iTunes, the “Exile” singer replied back via Instagram, writing, “I say that’s my baby and I’m really proud.”

Swift later sent the “Good 4 U” singer a handwritten note and a ring.

“She’s absolutely the kindest individual in the whole world,” Rodrigo said during a March appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up. “I feel so lucky that I just was born at the right time to be able to look up to somebody like her. I think she’s incredible. All of her support and like genuine, like compassion and excitement for me is just been so, so surreal.”

Earlier this month, the musicians met for the first time while attending the 2021 BRIT Awards on May 11.

“I got a list of names and yours is in … glittery gel pen with hearts drawn around it 😇,” Swift captioned a series of photos from the night — including one of her meeting with Rodrigo — paraphrasing a line from her song, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Four days later, Rodrigo made her Saturday Night Live debut with two showstopping performances.

“Well that was the most nerve wracking/emotional/happy experience of my life,” she wrote via her Instagram Story after taking the stage. “Thank u 4ever @nbcsnl.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Sabrina Carpenter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Song Lyrics#Good Music#Sour#The High School Musical#Rolling Stone#Disney Channel#Itunes#Instagram Story#Hot Hollywood#Billboard#Numerous Lyrics#Eagle Eyed Fans#Listeners#Nbcsnl#Deja Vu#Hearts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescollegecandy.com

Olivia Rodrigo boyfriend 2021: Who is Olivia Dating now?

Olivia Rodrigo recently released “Drivers License” in January of 2021. This song took off and definitely made her more well-known and famous than before. Surprisingly the pop star seems to be single at the moment, it is worth mentioning though that there’s been a lot of relationship drama in her life since the release of her hit song. The song itself was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks and even inspired an entire SNL skit. She also just went on SNL to perform her multimillion-dollar hit on May 16th, 2021.
Musicmymixfm.com

Olivia Rodrigo proves she has Taylor Swift’s lyrics “tattooed in [her] head” for ELLE’s Song Association

If it wasn’t already clear that Olivia Rodrigo is a massive Taylor Swift fan, it is now thanks to a round of Song Association with ELLE magazine. In the game, Olivia is given a series of random words and told she has 10 seconds to sing a song with that word in the lyrics. Not surprisingly for the self-proclaimed Swiftie, it was mostly Taylor songs that were top of mind — five in total.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

All of Pop Music Is Olivia Rodrigo’s Playground

Olivia Rodrigo could have been designed in a laboratory as the perfect teen pop star — except the best part is how gloriously, messily, authentically human she is. She’s a whole new pop-queen paradigm, ripping up the old playbook and starting again. She seemingly blew in out of nowhere to hit Number One with her instant-classic debut single, “Drivers License.” It’s one of the all-time great debuts — yet somehow the sequels, “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” are even better? And the first of those sequels is about taunting her ex about how they used to bond over listening to Billy Joel? Who had his last hit 10 years before Olivia Rodrigo was born?
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Joshua Bassett Opens Up About His Sexuality After 'Coming Out' Video Goes Viral

Joshua Bassett is urging fans to “love who you love shamelessly” this week after setting off a whirlwind of speculation about his sexuality in a recent interview. The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” actor became the subject of online debate Monday when he gushed over Harry Styles in a video chat with Clevver News.
Celebrities101 WIXX

Taylor Swift continues BRIT Awards Insta celebration with snaps of Maisie, Olivia & Griff

Taylor Swift is still posting photos of her after-show fun at Tuesday’s BRIT Awards, where she won the Global Icon Award. After sharing a snap of herself and the HAIM sisters celebrating their respective wins with some wine, she’s now shared a series of backstage photos of herself posing with fellow celebs she met at the show: Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, “Drivers License” star Olivia Rodrigo and rising British singer Griff.
MusicPosted by
WDBO

PHOTO: Olivia Rodrigo (FINALLY) Met Taylor Swift And It Was Adorable

The first Swiftie since 2019 to get a meet and greet photo with Taylor Swift is... Olivia Rodrigo!. Rodrigo performed at the 2021 BRIT Awards Tuesday night, but likely even more exciting than performing an awards show, was meeting her idol, Taylor Swift. The two have had a documented friendship...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Stream Olivia Rodrigo’s debut LP, ‘SOUR’

Actress and singer Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, SOUR, came out today. The anticipated LP features the 18-year-old's runaway hit single, "drivers license," and if you're wondering if the rest of the album holds up to that, the answer is pretty much yes. It's an extremely likable album that finds itself somewhere between the minimalist alt-pop of Lorde, Billie Eilish, and folklore/evermore (Taylor Swift also gets a writing credit, along with Jack Antonoff, since Reputation track "New Year's Day" inspired "1 step forward, 3 steps back," as Rolling Stone points out), as well as the occasional punky edge, like on most recent single "good 4 u." You can stream the album, and watch the videos for "drivers license," "deja vu," and "good 4 u," below.
MusicBillboard

Here Are the Sweetest Reactions to Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Album

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. And when Olivia Rodrigo gives fans Sour, they offer up sweet reviews of her debut album that dropped Friday (May 21). Another famous Olivia, Olivia O'Brien, said she felt like she was 21 going on 16 while listening to the 11 heartbreak anthems. "Olivia Rodrigo’s album makes me wanna teleport back to high school because every word is EXACTLY how I felt as a teenager," O'Brien tweeted. "I’m just gonna listen and pretend I am 16 and a boy just broke my heart."