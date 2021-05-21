newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia COVID-19 Update - Virginia's Positivity Rating is Now at 3%

Posted by 
Alexandra Tsuneta
Alexandra Tsuneta
 3 days ago

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting positive numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299deu_0a77drQx00
Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

Today, the Virginia Department of Health reported 591 new cases of COVID-19, giving the state a current positivity rating of 3%. 3% is a major improvement from back in April 2020 when the Commonwealth saw a high of 20.2%.

As of yesterday, May 20th, 41% of Virginia's population has been fully vaccinated, and 51.8% of the state's residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Thus far, Virginia has administered over 7.5 million total doses since the COVID-19 vaccine was rolled out.

With the positive trend in numbers, many Virginian's are returning to a somewhat normal lifestyle. The mask mandate has been lifted in many places, though businesses can decide whether or not to allow people without masks to shop, which is allowing people to feel safer and more apt to return to their pre-COVID lifestyles.

According to ABC8 News, here are some local COVID-19 vaccination events:

Chesterfield County residents can get vaccinated at St. Augustine Church next Wednesday on May 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but residents are encouraged to register online since there are only 300 slots available.

Shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Virginia lifts mask mandate to match CDC guidance, Northam rules out state vaccine passports

Hanover County middle schools are hosting vaccine clinics for district students. The FDA recently authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for use in children as young as 12. Children in the district can get vaccinated at the following events:

  • Monday, May 24, at Bell Creek Middle School from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
  • Monday, May 24, at Oak Knoll Middle School from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

*The 1:30-3:30 p.m. clinics will be for students only and not open to the public. The 4-6 p.m. clinics will be for eligible middle and high schoolers.

For more information on where you can get vaccinated, check out Vaccinate Virginia.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Alexandra Tsuneta

Alexandra Tsuneta

Great Falls, VA
617
Followers
102
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

digital nomad | queer, Jewish, she/her | ☕️ | degrees in sociology and women’s studies | articles, podcasts, & more in website link

 https://linktr.ee/a.tsuneta
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Vaccine Doses#Health Department#State Department#Commonwealth#Abc8 News#St Augustine Church#Bell Creek Middle School#Oak Knoll Middle School#Vaccinate Virginia#Positive Numbers#Cdc Guidance#Vaccine Clinics#Hanover County#District Students#State Vaccine Passports#Trend#Medical#Normal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Many Virginia Shoppers Opting to Keep Masks On

With mask mandates being lifted, many shoppers in Virginia are keeping their masks. Many stores in Virginia have relaxed their mask mandates with Kroger being the latest to join the fold. Yesterday, Kroger announced that fully vaccinated customers can stop wearing their masks indoors, however, many vaccinated Virginia residents are hesitant.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Daily number of positive new COVID tests continues to shrink in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 272 from the 670,184 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 280 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.
Virginia Statecbs19news

Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 670,456 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 as of May 17, 2021. There have been 521,930 confirmed and 148,526 probable cases of COVID-19. There have also been 9,307 confirmed and 1,722 probable deaths from the coronavirus. There have...
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.
WSLS

Virginia sees 272 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 670,456 statewide

As of May 17, Virginia is reporting 670,456 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020. [Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]. As of Monday, a total of 7,073,537 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 3,203,273 people being fully vaccinated, according to...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Get Your A/C Ready, It's Getting Hot in Virginia

A short Virginia weather update for you to have some fun in the sun!. The weather is heating up all around Virginia with some places reaching the high 80's low 90's within the next week! After a long and snowy winter, Virginia is setting us up for some fun in the sun with mostly sunny weather and a possibility for a few, scattered showers here and there.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Virginia StateWHSV

Northam: ‘It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action’ to take place on May 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday, May 18, is the “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action,” a day Governor Ralph Northam says is to help Virginians make a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of Virginia’s vaccination progress, which has helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in our Commonwealth to its lowest level in over a year,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “Putting this pandemic behind us once and for all requires everyone doing their part—that means making sure you are informed, getting your free COVID-19 vaccine, and helping your friends, family members and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated.”
Great Falls, VAPosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

The Insect Apocalypse is Among Us - Cicadas are Coming Out and They are Everywhere!

If you live in Northern Virginia there is no doubt that you've seen the massive amount of cicadas emerging from the ground, covering trees, and clumsily walking about - narrowly avoiding death. Brood X, the seventeen-year brood of cicadas, has begun to emerge, head up in the trees, and begin their mating call. Where I live, near Great Falls, Virginia, we've begun to see thousands and thousands of cicadas emerging, shedding their exoskeletons, and making their way out into the sunny world.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia Republicans urge Northam to lift remaining COVID restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia Republican lawmakers are urging Democratic Governor Ralph Northam to lift the state’s remaining COVID-related restrictions. Last Friday, Northam announced an end to the state’s mask mandate, and said other distancing and capacity restrictions would be eased Friday, May 28. But the Republican senators named in a letter to the governor say Virginia needs to move faster to end restrictions as we enter the summer season.
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Daily Press

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Virginia StateWSLS

Attorneys: Virginia man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis

GROTTOES, Va. – A Virginia public defender’s office says a man who was recently fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time. The News Leader reports the Staunton Public Defender’s Office released a statement Saturday about the fatal shooting a day earlier of Jeffrey J. Bruce.
Virginia Statenewtoncountytimes.com

VA to readjudicate claims for possible herbicide exposure

WASHINGTON — Veterans who were previously denied service connection for an herbicide related presumptive condition due to lack of in-country Vietnam service will have their claims automatically readjudicated by VA. The department began readjudicating claims in April for Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...