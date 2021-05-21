Virginia COVID-19 Update - Virginia's Positivity Rating is Now at 3%

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting positive numbers.

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

Today, the Virginia Department of Health reported 591 new cases of COVID-19, giving the state a current positivity rating of 3%. 3% is a major improvement from back in April 2020 when the Commonwealth saw a high of 20.2%.

As of yesterday, May 20th, 41% of Virginia's population has been fully vaccinated, and 51.8% of the state's residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Thus far, Virginia has administered over 7.5 million total doses since the COVID-19 vaccine was rolled out.

With the positive trend in numbers, many Virginian's are returning to a somewhat normal lifestyle. The mask mandate has been lifted in many places, though businesses can decide whether or not to allow people without masks to shop, which is allowing people to feel safer and more apt to return to their pre-COVID lifestyles.

According to ABC8 News, here are some local COVID-19 vaccination events:

Chesterfield County residents can get vaccinated at St. Augustine Church next Wednesday on May 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but residents are encouraged to register online since there are only 300 slots available.

Shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hanover County middle schools are hosting vaccine clinics for district students. The FDA recently authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for use in children as young as 12. Children in the district can get vaccinated at the following events:

Monday, May 24, at Bell Creek Middle School from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Monday, May 24, at Oak Knoll Middle School from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

*The 1:30-3:30 p.m. clinics will be for students only and not open to the public. The 4-6 p.m. clinics will be for eligible middle and high schoolers.

For more information on where you can get vaccinated, check out Vaccinate Virginia.