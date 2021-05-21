Wind Advisory issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds along Interstate 80 may lead to hazardous driving conditions for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds during the afternoon and evening hours may generate localized areas of blowing dust that could reduce visibility.

County
Box Elder County, UT
County
Tooele County, UT
Special Weather Statement issued for Tooele and Rush Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Tooele and Rush Valleys SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM MDT At 304 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Skull Valley, or 12 miles west of Grantsville...moving northwest at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Delle and Skull Valley. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 64 and 74.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Eastern Box Elder County; Northern Wasatch Front SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WEBER...SOUTHEASTERN BOX ELDER AND NORTH CENTRAL DAVIS COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 231 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Syracuse, or 7 miles west of Layton...moving northwest at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Layton, Hill Air Force Base, Roy, Clearfield, Syracuse, Clinton, Hooper, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, West Haven, West Point, Sunset and West Warren. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 332 and 337.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CACHE AND NORTHEASTERN BOX ELDER COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 416 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cache to 9 miles south of Howell...and moving northwest at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Tremonton, Snowville, Cache, Smithfield, Clarkston, Trenton, Plymouth, Howell, Peter, Riverside, Benson, Garland, Elwood, Newton, Amalga, Fielding, Deweyville, Portage, Washakie and Collinston. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 378 and 400. Interstate 84 between mile markers 1 and 42. Utah Route 30 between mile markers 81 and 90.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake; Tooele A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SALT LAKE...SOUTH CENTRAL DAVIS AND EAST CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTIES At 134 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Magna, or 9 miles west of West Valley City, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 98 and 105. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Elder, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Elder; Weber A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL WEBER AND EASTERN BOX ELDER COUNTIES At 246 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over North Ogden, or near Ogden, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ogden, Brigham City, North Ogden, Perry, Willard, Marriott-Slaterville, South Willard, West Haven, Pleasant View, Farr West, Harrisville, Plain City, Eden, Liberty, Warren and Slaterville. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 345 and 362. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Elder, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Elder; Weber The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Weber County in northern Utah East central Box Elder County in northern Utah * Until 330 PM MDT * At 259 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Willard, or 9 miles south of Brigham City, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ogden, Brigham City, North Ogden, Hooper, Perry, Willard, Marriott-Slaterville, Bear River City, Corinne, South Willard, West Haven, Pleasant View, Farr West, Harrisville, Plain City, West Warren, Wilson, Warren, West Weber and Slaterville. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 345 and 365. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement in Tooele County, Utah

If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. — SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM MDT... At 154 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Stansbury Park, or near Tooele...moving northwest at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include... Tooele, Grantsville, Stansbury Park, Tooele Army Depot, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Lake Point and Erda. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 78 and 98.