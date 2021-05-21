Wind Advisory issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CACHE AND NORTHEASTERN BOX ELDER COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 416 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cache to 9 miles south of Howell...and moving northwest at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Tremonton, Snowville, Cache, Smithfield, Clarkston, Trenton, Plymouth, Howell, Peter, Riverside, Benson, Garland, Elwood, Newton, Amalga, Fielding, Deweyville, Portage, Washakie and Collinston. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 378 and 400. Interstate 84 between mile markers 1 and 42. Utah Route 30 between mile markers 81 and 90.