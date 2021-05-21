Wind Advisory issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds along Interstate 80 may lead to hazardous driving conditions for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds during the afternoon and evening hours may generate localized areas of blowing dust that could reduce visibility.alerts.weather.gov