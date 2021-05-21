Wind Advisory issued for Central Mountains, Southern Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 11:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Mountains; Southern Mountains; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Central Mountains, Southern Mountains and Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Leafed out trees may be more susceptible to being blown over.alerts.weather.gov