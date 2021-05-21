newsbreak-logo
Wind Advisory issued for Central Mountains, Southern Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 11:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Mountains; Southern Mountains; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Central Mountains, Southern Mountains and Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Leafed out trees may be more susceptible to being blown over.

alerts.weather.gov
Duchesne County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm is capable of producing a significant amount of hail. Hail may accumulate on area roads resulting in dangerous travel conditions. Target Area: Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WASATCH AND SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 154 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Francis, or 9 miles northeast of Heber City...moving west at 10 mph. Penny to nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Park City, Heber City, Heber, Kamas, Francis, Daniel, Wasatch Mountain State Park, Samak, Timber Lakes, Midway, Charleston, Deer Creek State Park, Woodland, Hailstone and Jordanelle Reservoir. This includes the following highways US Route 40 between mile markers 8 and 20. Utah Route 35 between mile markers 0 and 7. Mirror Lake Highway between mile markers 2 and 6.
Cache County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Wasatch Back by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WASATCH NORTHEASTERN SALT LAKE...SOUTHEASTERN DAVIS...SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN AND SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM MDT At 730 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Park City...moving northwest at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, Bountiful, Park City, North Salt Lake, Centerville, Woods Cross, Summit Park, West Bountiful, Emigration Canyon, South Snyderville Basin, North Snyderville Basin, Mill Creek Canyon, Big Cottonwood Canyon, Portersville, Brighton, Parleys Summit, Snyderville, Kimball Junction and University Of Utah. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 311 and 317. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 130 and 148. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 6.
Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Color Country West Desert, Grand Staircase, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions. Continue to monitor for the latest forecasts and for possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Color Country West Desert; Grand Staircase; Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 495, 497, AND 498 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 495, 497, AND 498 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM Wednesday to 9 PM MDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert, Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert and Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * TIMING...Winds will be the strongest from noon until early evening Wednesday and Thursday with winds relaxing during the nighttime hours. * WINDS...South southwest winds 15-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph on Wednesday and 20-25 mph with gusts to 35-45 mph Thursday and potentially Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Near 10 percent Wednesday and Thursday, and likely below 15 percent Friday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Environmentweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country West Desert, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Color Country West Desert; Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 495 AND 497 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert and Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Salt Lake City, UTKUTV

'Keep an eye to the sky' on Sunday with thunderstorms expected, forecasters say

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Scattered thunderstorms were expected in northern Utah on Sunday and forecasters advised those recreating outside to "keep an eye to the sky." Storms were expected to develop between noon and 2 p.m. from Provo to Ogden and to move northward toward the Utah-Idaho state line through the early evening, according to the National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City. 2News meteorologists project stormy weather is possible through approximately 7 p.m. for the Wasatch Front.
Environmentweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grand Staircase, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grand Staircase; Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 497 AND 498 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert and Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.