Aroostook County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-21 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL AROOSTOOK COUNTY At 126 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Woodland with another set of storms near Washburn. These storms were moving east southeast at 25 mph. Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Presque Isle, Caribou, Fort Fairfield, Limestone, Mapleton, Washburn, Mars Hill, Easton, Woodland, Loring, New Sweden, Connor, Castle Hill, Perham, Wade and Westmanland. This includes US Highway 1 between Presque Isle and Caribou. Heavy downpours may cause ponding of water on roadways.

alerts.weather.gov
