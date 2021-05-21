Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Interior Hancock; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Washington; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms with Small Hail this Afternoon Showers with isolated thunderstorms have developed across much of northern and eastern Maine early this afternoon. Given relatively cool temperatures...many of these showers and storms have been accompanied by pea size hail. This is expected to continue through the afternoon hours before the showers transition to more of a steady light rain over northern Maine this evening. Be prepared for rapidly changing travel conditions and the potential for small hail.