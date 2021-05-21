Alaskans could have access to vaccination records via app

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaskans could soon access their vaccination records through their phones and other devices.

The state health department is working to adopt technology that would give residents easy access to immunization records, which could also provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, Alaska’s News Source reported.

The state plans to use the consumer access portal MyIR Mobile, whose technology is already available in Arizona, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

After people register, they can access their state immunization records.

“I would really like people to think of MyIR Mobile as your old yellow vaccination card, and that is what it is,” said Matt Bobo of the state health department.

Officials are working with the state’s information technology department to make sure the program is secure. Just this week, the health department took its website offline to investigate what it said was a malware attack.

Investigators were trying to determine if personal or confidential information was compromised, the department said.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, opposes any so-called vaccine passports and said the state will not require anyone to show proof of vaccination.

However, businesses, nonprofits and employers with certain limitations can require people to be vaccinated.

There’s no timeline on when the MyIR Mobile service will be operational in Alaska, Bobo said.