In the closing stretch of their quest for their first Western Conference title in 23 years, the Utah Jazz will hit the road for a clash with the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. It will be a meeting of teams on a roll as the Jazz have won five games in a row and six of their past seven, while the Warriors have found renewed vigor with victories in four of five and six of their past nine. The Jazz (50-18) will enter off a 124-116 victory Saturday over the Houston Rockets, but their statement victory came Friday in a 127-120 victory at home over the surging Denver Nuggets, who are fourth in the conference.