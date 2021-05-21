newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

13 Best Gunther Moments You May Have Missed On Friends

By Louisa Marshall
thelist.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of standout moments from the hit sitcom "Friends" — the "Pivot!" scene demands a laugh every single time, that holiday armadillo moment is gold, and the episode where Joey and Chandler refuse to move from their recliner chairs is always a hit. But what you may not have noticed while watching "Friends" is that one of the funniest characters in the show isn't one of the six main characters, but is actually the man with "hair brighter than the sun," Gunther.

www.thelist.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
James Michael Tyler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss A#Romantic Love#Watching Characters#We Are Your Friends#Real Friends#Metro#Entertainment Weekly#Hey Gunther#Gunther Nudges Ross#Standout Moments#Unrequited Love Stories#Sitcom#Humor#Central Perk Ah#Rachel Hands#Main Characters#Time#Paris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
Porsche
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videos6sqft

You can have a sleepover at Monica and Rachel’s ‘Friends’ apartment

Here’s a chance to fulfill your Friends fantasy. The Friends Experience, the interactive exhibit featuring those too-good-to-be-true apartments and iconic scenes from the television series, has teamed up with travel company Booking.com to provide the “ultimate sleepover.” Fans have the chance to book two overnight stays at a set re-creation of Monica and Rachel’s apartment this month for just $19.94, a nod to the year the sitcom first premiered.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Friends Reunion Will Be There For You On May 27; BTS, Lady Gaga & More

After a much longer wait than fans, HBO Max, Mathew Perry, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman were expecting, Friends: The Reunion will finally be there for you on May 27- and now we're learning which famous friends will be joining them. Joining the cast of the beloved sitcom will be BTS, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai. But that's not all…
TV SeriesGrazia

It's Finally Time To Accept That Ross And Rachel Were On A Break

In television, new TV shows dominate the day's watercooler chat. We talk about what happened on our favourite soaps last night, debate the merits of a new period drama heartthrob or agonise over the identity of the killer or corrupt cop in the latest Sunday night procedural. And yet, some programmes have a longer shelf life. Some series continue to be talked about years and years after their aired. One of those is, of course, Friends. The show is divisive, as it hasn't exactly aged well, but its influence cannot be underestimated. It influenced how we dress, how we socialise, how we speak (could she be anymore annoying?). We've all pondered if we're more of a Monica than a Rachel. And anyone who watched the programme across its impressive ten-year run has looked within themselves and asked a question that comes up again and again: were they on a break? But isn't it finally time that we admitted that, however the beloved character of Rachel Green may object, they absolutely, undoubtedly, were.
Tennisbrickset.com

Review: 10292 The Friends Apartments

Following the welcome success of 21319 Central Perk, I anticipate 10292 The Friends Apartments achieving comparable popularity. This appealing model comprises two paramount locations from the comedy series, featuring fantastic detail and matching 21319 Central Perk. Countless references to the renowned television series are distributed throughout both apartments, recalling some...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Friends: Which character earned the most money over the 10 seasons?

When the 10th and final season of Friends aired in 2003, its six stars were paid an estimated $1m per episode by NBC and Warner Bros.It was a sweet $22m payday for Jennifer Aniston and co, and the investment paid off – episodes of the show continue to run regularly around the world almost two decades on.But while the cast are multi-millionaires as a result of the show’s success, have you ever wondered how much the actual characters made during their 10-year period inside the Friends universe?A recruitment company decided to shed some light on the matter, and its...
Beauty & Fashionpennsylvanianewstoday.com

Matthew Perry Launches Friends-Inspired Products | Celebrities

Matthew Perry has launched a limited edition line of products inspired by his “Friends” character. The 51-year-old actor filmed the long-awaited reunion of “Friends” in April and launched a clothing line that includes adult T-shirts and sweatshirts to commemorate the HBO special airing next week. .. As an item for babies and pets.
TV Seriesfiz-x.com

‘Friends’ Fans Are Not Happy About One Cast Member Not Included In The Reunion

Seventeen years after the series ended, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross will come back to sit on the couch in Central Perk once again. Friends: The Reunion will air on HBO Max later this month, with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer in tow, along with special guests BTS, Lady Gaga, James Corden, Justin Bieber, Mindy Kaling, Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, and Kit Harington, for some reason. The special will also feature appearances from recurring cast members, including Tom Selleck (Richard), Reese Witherspoon (Jill), and Maggie Wheeler (Janice).
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Friends reunion UK – How to watch

Finally! Friends fans in the UK have confirmation of when and where they'll be able to enjoy the official reunion. The one-off special will be broadcast on Thursday, May 27 at 8pm on Sky One. The cheapest Sky package costs £25 a month for 18 months. That includes access to...
Musiccaliforniarocker.com

Four Fun Rock Star Cameos You Might Have Missed

There’s something oddly exciting about seeing familiar faces show up in places where we’re not expecting them to. While it’s their music that draws us in and turns us into fans, we come to like the people behind our favorite musicians’ personas, and seeing them in other forms of media introduces us to another side of them.
TV Seriesimdb.com

The 25 Best Friends Episodes To Get You Excited for the Reunion

After more than a year of waiting patiently, the Friends reunion is finally upon us. The long-awaited event is less than a week away, and it's got us all up in our Friends feelings all over again. The theme song's permanently stuck in our heads, we can't stop thinking about Rachel getting off the plane, and we're once again contemplating the meaning of the word "break." Thanks to the emotional trailer for the reunion, we're also thinking hard about some of the show's best moments, which has brought us right back to our list of the top 25 episodes of Friends that we first narrowed down when the 25th anniversary hit back in September 2019. We may not have time to binge 10...
TV SeriesSlate

The Girls5eva Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

If you enjoyed 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, you probably knew as soon as you heard about Girls5eva, the latest sitcom co-executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, that you wanted to go to there—“there” in this case being Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Like the rest of the Fey/Carlock corpus, this new show, which was created by Meredith Scardino, boasts an impressive joke-per-minute ratio. But because the show centers on a late-’90s/early-’00s girl group with frequent flashes back to that period, some of those jokes may fly over the heads of anyone who didn’t spend those years parked in front of MTV. If you’re one of those people, no worries, we’re here 5 you: The following is a guide to some of the bubblegum pop–era references on Girls5eva you might have missed.
TV SeriesHuffingtonPost

One Person Didn't Make 'Friends' Reunion And Fans Aren't Happy

The full list of guest stars for the Friends reunion was announced on Thursday evening, with a host of A-listers joining the original cast for the unscripted special, premiering May 27 on HBO Max. As well as celebrity Friends fans like David Beckham, James Corden and Malala Yousafzai (not a...
TV SeriesElite Daily

9 Friends-Inspired Experiences You Can Participate In Ahead Of The Reunion Special

Friends: The Reunion isn’t the only long overdue reunion on its way. You and your besties are planning a little get-together of your own in anticipation of the HBO Max special. Since this may be the first time you’re all seeing each other as a group in more than a year, it’s got to be as epic as the Friends cast coming together again. Be inspired by the OG Central Perk crew by doing one of the many Friends TV show-inspired experiences and events leading up to the premiere on Thursday, May 27.