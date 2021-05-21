newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Everything Coming To HBO Max In June: Conjuring, In The Heights, More

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max will add a plethora of new titles and returning favorites to their streaming service next month, highlighted by the day and date theatrical debuts of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on June 4th and Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights on June 11th. Also, the Harry Potter franchise returns with parts 1-7 returning to the service after going away for a while. You can see the full list of what is coming down below.

bleedingcool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Mewis
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Becky Sauerbrunn
Person
Bryant Gumbel
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Take Me Home Tonight#In The Heights#The Conjuring 2#Home Movie#Season Premiere#Legendary Adventure#American#Camelot#El Nombre Del Hijo#Hbo Rrb Extract#Fast Company#The Chamber Of Secrets#The Goblet Of Fire#The Letter Factory#The Manhattan Project#Mindhunters#National Lampoon#College Sea#Victor Victoria#Crunchyroll Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Cuba
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videosthekingdominsider.com

‘Harry Potter’ Quiz Show Coming to HBO Max!

Insiders, can you believe that the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film is celebrating its 20th anniversary?! More than 20 years ago the books and then the films captured our imaginations and hearts. It’s been ten years since the last film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallow Part 2, came out and since then Harry Potter fans have been begging for more and more. Now two prequels (three more to be produced!) and a play later, we are now getting a Harry Potter Quiz show!
TV & VideosPosted by
Reuters

HBO Max's ad-supported service to debut in June at $9.99

HBO Max will debut its ad-supported subscription plan priced at $9.99 a month in the first week of June, the AT&T Inc-owned (T.N) streaming platform said on Wednesday. HBO original shows such as "Mare of Easttown" starring Kate Winslet and "The Nevers" will carry no ads, a spokesman said, as existing contracts for those shows do not include agreements to carry advertising. Ads will appear on other shows.
TV Serieschattanoogacw.com

'Friends: The Reunion' special coming to HBO Max this month

The streaming service made the announcement on Wednesday and released a teaser. Original stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are all set to return to the show's iconic soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a "real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show."
TV & VideosDecider

HBO Max With Ads to Cost $9.99 Per Month, Launch in June

After teasing their ad-supported tier earlier this year, HBO Max is sharing more details about their more affordable streaming option. During the 2021 WarnerMedia Upfront, the company revealed more specifics about its highly anticipated HBO Max With Ads. “HBO Max with Ads provides a superior marketing environment, featuring the lightest...
TV SeriesPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

HBO Max to Launch Cheaper Ad-Supported Tier in June

For decades, the HBO name has been synonymous with uncut, uncensored, and totally commercial-free entertainment. And while the HBO cable channel is staying that way for now, the new HBO Max streaming service is not — at least where commercials are concerned. At the WarnerMedia 2021 upfronts, the company officially...
Moviesseattlepi.com

'The Hunger' Gets Remake at Warner Bros. as Angela Robinson Nears Directing Deal

Warner Bros. has set a remake to the 1983 cult classic “The Hunger” with Angela Robinson in final talks to direct, Variety has confirmed. The remake will be written by Jessica Sharzer and produced by Berlanti Schechter Productions’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, with Mike McGrath executive producing. More from...
Moviesepicstream.com

All Eight Harry Potter Films to Arrive on HBO Max This June

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Aparecium! It is now no secret that all eight films of the franchise of Harry Potter will be arriving on HBO Max this June and everyone just couldn’t get more excited as one can now binge-watch all the films on the said streaming platform for one whole month.
TV SeriesKTNV

HBO Max offering ad-supported option at lesser price

HBO Max is offering a less expensive version of its streaming service but you have to watch ads. The new ad-supported version of the platform will cost $9.99 a month - $5 less than the ad-free version. HBO Max with ads will launch the first week of June. The ad-supported...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The Venture Bros. animated film coming to HBO Max

Go Team Venture! After the untimely cancellation of the series’ eighth season last year, WarnerMedia has announced the beloved cult animated series The Venture Bros. will return in a straight-to-streaming HBO Max feature film from Adult Swim. Along with Venture Bros., Adult Swim will develop two other animated features for Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Metalocalypse.
MoviesBox Office Mojo

Chris Rock Takes On The 'Saw' Franchise In ‘Spiral’, Warner Releases Taylor Sheridan/Angelina Jolie Thriller ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

The summer movie season continues on its road to recovery and normalcy, with four new wide releases hitting screens. Still, studios are holding back their big guns for now, as roughly one-third of theaters remain closed and capacity restrictions remain in place at many locations. The past few months have shown promising box office results from films such as Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, but it may still take some time before the box office returns to its former glory, with the major test coming over Memorial Day weekend when Cruella and A Quiet Place Part II face off.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

HBO Max Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For June

HBO Max has a ton of great material coming in June. In total, over 100 new titles are on their way to the platform throughout the course of next month. Subscribers can enjoy a lot of classic films pulled from Warner Bros.’ library, as well as a few must-see originals, including a couple of the studio’s next big movie releases.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Bad Boys For Life directors to tackle Batgirl movie for Warner Bros. and DC Films

Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment have enlisted Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to take the reins on the long-planned Batgirl movie. According to Deadline, the duo are set to direct the DC Comics adaptation from a script penned by Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) writer Christina Hodson, who was brought onto the project back in 2018 following the departure of original director Joss Whedon.
TV & Videosbloody-disgusting.com

“Chapelwaite”: First Look at EPIX’s Adaptation of Stephen King Prequel Story ‘Jerusalem’s Lot’ [Video]

Announced a couple years ago, EPIX is adapting Stephen King‘s prequel story “Jerusalem’s Lot,” published in 1978 and featuring the fictional town King introduced a few years prior in the novel Salem’s Lot. That series is titled “Chapelwaite,” and Vanity Fair brings us a first look today including a gallery of images along with a short 30-second teaser trailer.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Bizarre Harry Potter Deepfake Adds American Actors Like Meryl Streep And Adam Driver

The Harry Potter franchise has been entertaining audiences or decades. What started with J.K. Rowling’s acclaimed novels grew into an entire Wizarding World complete with stage plays, theme parks, and the Fantastic Beasts movies. The Harry Potter books were also adapted into eight movies, and a wild new deepfake sees actors like Meryl Streep and Adam Driver take on iconic roles. j.
TV & VideosPocket-lint.com

HBO Max officially reveals the price of ad-supported plan launching in June

(Pocket-lint) - WarnerMedia and AT&T have said HBO Max will be available at a cheaper price starting this summer. Now, it's revealed how much cheaper. You'll only get the reduced pricing if you subscribe to an ad-supported plan launching in June. HBO Max announced during a WarnerMedia presentation on Wednesday that the ad-supported plan will cost $9.99 per month. Keep in mind its ad-free plan has been $14.99 per month since the service launched.
TV SeriesNo Film School

A New 'Batman' Animated Series Is Coming to HBO Max

Like many millennials, my first introduction to Batman was through a Saturday morning cartoon that took the caped crusader very seriously. Batman: The Animated Series embraced your favorite characters and took them to the next level. It featured the full cast of iconic villains and painted Gotham City with gothic wonder.