Everything Coming To HBO Max In June: Conjuring, In The Heights, More

Insiders, can you believe that the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film is celebrating its 20th anniversary?! More than 20 years ago the books and then the films captured our imaginations and hearts. It’s been ten years since the last film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallow Part 2, came out and since then Harry Potter fans have been begging for more and more. Now two prequels (three more to be produced!) and a play later, we are now getting a Harry Potter Quiz show!