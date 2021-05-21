Everything Coming To HBO Max In June: Conjuring, In The Heights, More
HBO Max will add a plethora of new titles and returning favorites to their streaming service next month, highlighted by the day and date theatrical debuts of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on June 4th and Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights on June 11th. Also, the Harry Potter franchise returns with parts 1-7 returning to the service after going away for a while. You can see the full list of what is coming down below.bleedingcool.com