Showtime releases trailer for The Kings

fightnews.com
 2 days ago

Showtime Sports Documentary Films has released the official trailer and poster art for the upcoming documentary THE KINGS, a four-part series chronicling the fierce rivalry between world champions and Boxing Hall of Famers known as the “Four Kings” — Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Durán, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns, and Sugar Ray Leonard. Premiering Sunday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME, the series chronicles the four fighters’ dramatic and divergent ascents to greatness and the legendary matches they produced.

fightnews.com
