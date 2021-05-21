Showtime releases trailer for The Kings

Hot on the heels of our first look at photos from the upcoming Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, Paramount Pictures has unveiled the film's first motion poster, as well as confirming that its first trailer is set to debut this Sunday during MTV's Movie and TV Awards. While fans have known that, unlike in most versions of Snake Eyes, audiences would see the unmasked ninja in this new film, but clearly the character still has plenty of mystique to him, as the poster features him with his back to the camera, seemingly ready to strike. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is slated to hit theaters on July 23rd.