Tennessee State

Houston ISD board names Tennessee educator as lone finalist for superintendent role

By Laura Gillespie
Posted by 
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 2 days ago
Houston Independent School District has named Millard House II as its lone superintendent finalist. House, the superintendent of Clarksville-Montgomery County School System in Tennessee, was unanimously approved by HISD trustees on May 21. Now, the district has to wait 21 days before signing a contract with him, per state law. House replaces Grenita Lathan, who has been interim superintendent for over three years.

Houston Business Journal

Houston Business Journal

Houston, TX
ABOUT

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/houston
