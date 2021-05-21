Houston ISD board names Tennessee educator as lone finalist for superintendent role
Houston Independent School District has named Millard House II as its lone superintendent finalist. House, the superintendent of Clarksville-Montgomery County School System in Tennessee, was unanimously approved by HISD trustees on May 21. Now, the district has to wait 21 days before signing a contract with him, per state law. House replaces Grenita Lathan, who has been interim superintendent for over three years.www.bizjournals.com