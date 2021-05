At one point, you couldn't escape orange roughy on menus. According to Seafood Source, this particular fish lives off the coast of New Zealand and until a fairly recent PR campaign, went by the common name "slimehead." The bright orange fish features spiky fins, a bony head, and usually weighs in at three and half pounds. Don't expect to see orange roughies making their way to the shoreline. These fish only live at the ocean floor at 700 fathoms and require trawling to capture.