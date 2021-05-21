newsbreak-logo
Inbo BV redesigns historic prisoner camp site with reflective pavilion and underground museum

worldarchitecture.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmsterdam-based practice Inbo BV has redesigned a historic prisoner and transit camp site with reflective pavilion and underground museum in Leusden in the Netherlands. Named National Monument Kamp Amersfoort, the 1,126-square-metre building was renovated seventy-five years after the liberation of the Netherlands from WWII, National Monument Kamp Amersfoort was opened to the public on April 19.

worldarchitecture.org
