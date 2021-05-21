Inbo BV redesigns historic prisoner camp site with reflective pavilion and underground museum

This winter, the Brandywine River Museum of Art used a pandemic-related hiatus to shutter the facility for some long-planned upgrades, and they’ll reopen in June. This means that along with regular offerings, the Museum had to reconsider what to do about its annual spring Antiques Show. Rather than scratch this 50-year-old tradition, the Museum decided to present a series of ticketed online talks and roundtable discussions that take a closer look at furniture and collectibles. The series, open for online viewing on May 24 and available to watch for the next two weeks, allows you to access its four offerings in any order.