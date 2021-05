Christe Cantu launched her new business, Balloon Mama, out of her Spring-area home on March 30. According to Cantu, the new business offers custom balloon garlands and balloon mosaics for special occasions that can be delivered across the Greater Houston area. Balloon Mama also offers garlands to-go, which can be ready for pick-up within 48 hours. Basic three-color garlands to-go start at $50, however, customers can customize their garland with additional colors or by incorporating vinyl, chrome balloons or Mylar balloons at an addition cost. Orders may be placed through the Balloon Mama Facebook page, Instagram account @balloon_mamahtx, or via email at [email protected] Orders may also be placed by texting or calling 713-447-5301. www.theballoonmama.com.