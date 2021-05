A spokesperson for WhatsApp said the new privacy policy for WhatsApp will place many restrictions on users who do not agree to it before May 15. A WhatsApp spokesperson said in an interview with Android Central that the company has not reversed its previously announced policy. Months ago, the company announced that the accounts of those who did not adhere to the privacy policy would not be deleted until May 15th. However, not many features will be available as of the next day. Even if the account is kept, you will not be able to view the chat list, have new conversations, or make voice or video calls. However, the user can receive incoming calls. Unanswered calls cannot be called again. You will receive notifications within a few days.