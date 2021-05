Florida got this way in the first place by stubbornly refusing to heed what nature was trying to tell us. Let's just drain this swamp. These dunes are blocking my view of the ocean. Pull the water out from under this porous ground, my grass is dying. You know, all the hits. Feel free to add the residents of Westchase in Hillsborough County to that long-running list, who have been fighting off an invasion of turkey vultures rather than picking up stakes.