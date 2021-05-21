Man may have had 'medical episode' before A143 lorry crash

A Boscobel man is facing multiple drug chrages following a single-vehicle crash a couple miles north of Steuben. According to a release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Steven Mezera was driving in Haney Township around 8:30 last Thursday morning. Deputies say Mezera’s vehicle crossed into the opposite lane, left the roadway, struck a tree and over-turned onto the driver side. Mezera had minor injuries and told authorities he had fallen asleep. Further investigation showed Mezera was under the influence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle found items related to the use of meth, as well as meth and an open bottle of vodka. Mezera was arrested for operating with a restricted controlled substance, possession of meth and possession of meth paraphernalia. He was also cited for inattentive driving, operating left of center and possession of open intoxicants.