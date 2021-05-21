Sandcastle: Euro Graphic Novel Adapted into M. Night Shyamalan Movie

Mads Mikkelsen rang out the worst year on record playing a dad in the latest from one of his standby directors, Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round“), then followed up with another dad role in the latest from Doug Liman (“Chaos Walking“). Now, he’s making up for that production playing his third father in a row, directed by one of his other standby directors, Anders Thomas Jensen, and all’s right with the cosmos. “Riders of Justice” comes to us six years after Jensen’s last movie, “Men & Chicken,” which incidentally also stars Mikkelsen in what’s unimpeachably the most bizarre role of the great Dane’s career; here, he’s playing a character that’s likely familiar to audiences when contextualized with his body of work.