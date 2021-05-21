newsbreak-logo
Sandcastle: Euro Graphic Novel Adapted into M. Night Shyamalan Movie

By Adi Tantimedh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelfMadeHero, the UK's leading independent graphic novel publisher, has revealed that their graphic novel Sandcastle is the inspiration for M. Night Shyamalan's major new feature film, Old. He said: "Sandcastle truly inspired my film Old. It is a profound mystery sci-fi graphic novel that is illustrated so beautifully and with such humanity. Its theme of ageing had me thinking about my parents and children and how quickly it all goes by. From the moment I read this, I was changed."

