The Flash: The CW Releases Jordan Fisher/Impulse First Look Image
Back in March fans of The Flash learned where Barry Allen's (Grant Gustin) obsession with the future was heading: he and Iris (Candice Patton) have a son there – Jordan Fisher's (To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You) Bart Allen aka speedster Impulse, with the recurring character set to debut to coincide with the long-running Arrowverse series' 150th episode. Now, the network has released the first look at Bart's upcoming in-costume debut. That special episode is going to be even more special, with Jessica Parker Kennedy set to return as Nora aka XS, the super couple's daughter from the future and sister to her future brother Bart- though the "How?" still remains unanswered considering Nora was wiped from the timeline by the time the fifth season wrapped.bleedingcool.com