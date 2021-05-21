The Flash: The CW Releases Jordan Fisher/Impulse First Look Image

With less than ten episodes to go until The CW's The Flash hits the 150th episode milestone, it's looking more and more like Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) might have to start setting some more chairs at the table for Thanksgiving this year. EW is reporting that Jessica Parker Kennedy is set to return to her role as Nora aka XS, the super couple's daughter from the future. While we know that Nora will be crossing paths with her future brother Jordan Fisher's Bart Allen aka Impulse, there's still the huge question of "How?" considering Nora was wiped from the timeline by the time the fifth season wrapped. First created for the comics by Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo in 1994, Bart is the fastest teenager on the planet. But due to his penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, stunned parents Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it's a task they'll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash's biggest threat yet.