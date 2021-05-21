Kim's Convenience: Simu Liu Considers Show's Cancellation "A Betrayal"

In particular, WarnerMedia, the company behind HBO, HBO Max, TBS and TNT, expressed concern that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association wasn't committed to meaningful change with “the same voting body will be impacting the next two nomination and voting cycles." “We regret that as an industry, we have complained, but largely tolerated this behavior until now," WarnerMedia said in a letter to the HFPA. The letter added that it “would also like to see the HFPA implement a specific and enforced code of conduct that includes zero tolerance for unwanted physical contact of all talent and staff," a likely reference to Brendan Fraser's allegation that former HFPA president Philip Berk groped him in 2003. ALSO: Scarlett Johansson accuses HFPA of behavior that "bordered on sexual harassment."