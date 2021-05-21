Kim's Convenience: Simu Liu Considers Show's Cancellation "A Betrayal"
The 5th and unexpectedly final season of hit Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience ended its run on Canadian television last month and will be premiering worldwide on Netflix in June. Fans have been wondering why the show's creators and showrunners Ins Choi and Kevin White decided to walk away from the show when a 6th and final season had been greenlit by the CBC. It was the producers' decision to end the show rather than find replacement writers and showrunners for the new season. The cast and crew were surprised and hurt by the abrupt decision and are still in the dark over why the creators bailed.bleedingcool.com