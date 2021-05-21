Hayao Miyazaki Sees DEMON SLAYER as a Rival To The Anime Projects Being Produced at Studio Ghibli
Studio Ghibli has been creating incredible anime projects for years, some of the best that have ever been produced. The studio has set such a high standard in the anime industry and it’s always kind of led the charge. When I think of Studio Ghibli, I don’t think of the studio having any kind of rivalries because of its secure place at the top of the anime food chain. But, then Demon Slayer came around and Studio Ghibli has taken notice.geektyrant.com