MedtronicTalks Podcast: Giovanni Di Napoli, president of gastrointestinal, discusses broader pipeline, big opportunity

RARITAN, N.J., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced today follow-up data from the MonumenTAL-1 Phase 1 first-in-human dose-escalation study of the investigational product talquetamab, the only off-the-shelf T-cell redirecting bispecific antibody in clinical development to target both GPRC5D, a novel multiple myeloma target, and CD3 on T-cells ( NCT03399799). 1,2,3 With a median follow-up of more than six months, updated results in 30 patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma treated with talquetamab by subcutaneous (SC) administration at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 70 percent, with 60 percent of patients achieving a very good partial response (VGPR) or better among those who had received a median of six prior lines of therapy. 4 The median time to first confirmed response was one month (range, 0.2-3.8 months). 4 These data will be featured during the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting as an oral presentation on Tuesday, June 8 (Abstract #8008). 4.