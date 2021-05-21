newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

MedtronicTalks Podcast: Giovanni Di Napoli, president of gastrointestinal, discusses broader pipeline, big opportunity

By Tom Salemi
massdevice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of the MedtronicTalks podcast, Giovanni Di Napoli, president of Medtronic’s gastrointestinal business, says his move to medtech wasn’t an easy decision. He was having great success coaching professional basketball in Italy but he saw a career in medtech as a new opportunity to win. Today, he leads...

www.massdevice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colon Cancer#Business Success#Italy#Company President#Medtronictalks Podcast#Medtech#Covidien#Gi#Diagnosis#Merger#Coaching#Today#Materials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Podcast
Related
Phoenix, AZstockdaymedia.com

ESE Entertainment Inc. Discusses the Growing Opportunity in the Esports Industry with The Stock Day Podcast (ENTEF)

CEO speaks on Acquisitions, Recent Growth, and building a Global Esports Company. Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – May 17, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed ESE Entertainment Inc. (OTCQB: ENTEF) (TSXV: ESE) (“the Company”), a Europe-based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. CEO of the Company, Konrad Wasiela, joined Stock Day host, Everett Jolly to discuss the growing opportunity in the esports and gaming industry.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Janssen Presents Updated Data On First-in-Class Talquetamab At ASCO Suggesting Deep And Durable Responses In Heavily Pretreated Patients With Multiple Myeloma

RARITAN, N.J., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced today follow-up data from the MonumenTAL-1 Phase 1 first-in-human dose-escalation study of the investigational product talquetamab, the only off-the-shelf T-cell redirecting bispecific antibody in clinical development to target both GPRC5D, a novel multiple myeloma target, and CD3 on T-cells ( NCT03399799). 1,2,3 With a median follow-up of more than six months, updated results in 30 patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma treated with talquetamab by subcutaneous (SC) administration at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 70 percent, with 60 percent of patients achieving a very good partial response (VGPR) or better among those who had received a median of six prior lines of therapy. 4 The median time to first confirmed response was one month (range, 0.2-3.8 months). 4 These data will be featured during the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting as an oral presentation on Tuesday, June 8 (Abstract #8008). 4.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Onychomycosis Market Research Report 2030: Industry Analysis, Drugs, Epidemiology and Key Companies by DelveInsight | Moberg Pharma, Blueberry Therapeutics, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, Pfizer and Others

DelveInsight's Onychomycosis Market Insights Report offers a detailed analysis of Disease, its causes, symptoms, diagnostics modalities, and treatment options. The report also offers comprehensive insights into Onychomycosis market size, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market drivers, market barriers, ongoing Onychomycosis clinical trials, collaboration in the space, and key pharmaceutical companies actively pushing the growth of Onychomycosis market size forward in the 7MM [US, EU5(Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy) and Japan].
HealthDOT med

USPSTF recommends lowering colorectal screening age to 45

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, in a final recommendation, is encouraging patients to undergo colorectal screenings starting at age 45. The recommendation means insurers will have to cover screenings for those 45 and older, and comes in response to a rise in young-onset CRC, according to the Task Force.
CancerEurekAlert

MD Anderson researchers present new findings in targeted and combination therapies at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

HOUSTON ? Several Phase II clinical trials conducted by researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center show promising results for patients with melanoma, breast cancer, HER2-positive tumors and ovarian cancer. The results of these studies, which will be presented at the virtual 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, highlight new advances in drug therapy research to improve patient outcomes.
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

Renal Function Possible Indicator of DME Treatment Response

Intractable diabetic macular edema (DME) poses a long-term challenge to patients and doctors alike. In a recent study, researchers investigated the various systemic factors of diabetic patients and examined the relationship between those and how the individuals responded to two common intravitreal therapies: anti-VEGF and dexamethasone; the study used bevacizumab and the dexamethasone implant Ozudex, respectively.
CancerEurekAlert

Cancer treatments may accelerate cellular aging

New research indicates that certain anti-cancer therapies may hasten cellular aging, where changes in the DNA of patients may contribute to greater inflammation and fatigue. The findings are published by Wiley early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society. Gene activity is often adjusted during life...
Healthreviewofoptometry.com

Macular Vasculature Holds Clues to Glaucoma

Retinal vascular characteristics may help clinicians detect glaucoma, according to two recently published studies in the Journal of Glaucoma.1,2 Elevated IOP is considered the main culprit behind optic nerve head damage, but research on POAG patients without elevated pressures has led to speculation on alternative pathophysiologic mechanisms. The vascular theory...
Diseases & TreatmentsStreetInsider.com

Zai Lab (ZLAB) Announces First Patient Treated in Greater China in METIS Phase 3 Pivotal Trial of Tumor Treating Fields in Brain Metastases from Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced treatment of the first patient in Greater China in the METIS trial, a Phase 3 pivotal trial being conducted by Zai's partner NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) to study radiosurgery plus Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) compared to radiosurgery alone for the treatment of brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
HealthStreetInsider.com

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from FDA for TK216 for Treatment of Ewing Sarcoma

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted rare pediatric disease designation for TK216, an investigational potentially first-in-class targeted small-molecule inhibitor of the E26 transformation-specific (ETS) family of oncoproteins, for treatment of Ewing sarcoma.
Diseases & Treatmentshcplive.com

Ustekimumab for IBD: Long-Term Safety and Efficacy Data

Marla Dubinsky, MD, of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, describes the progressive nature and differences in the presentation of inflammatory bowel disease symptoms in pediatric and adult patients. Stephen Hanauer, MD: One of the problems we’ve had with TNF inhibitors when we institute therapy with them, both...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Verastem Oncology Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation For VS-6766 With Defactinib In Recurrent Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer

Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (also known as Verastem Oncology), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for the combination of its investigational RAF/MEK inhibitor VS-6766, with defactinib, its FAK inhibitor, for the treatment of all patients with recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) regardless of KRAS status after one or more prior lines of therapy, including platinum-based chemotherapy.
Diseases & Treatmentshcplive.com

NHLBI Recommendations: Anemia-Related Disease Manifestations

Michael R. DeBaun, MD, MPH, reviews the NHLBI (National Heart, Lung & Blood Institute) recommendations for screening and monitoring of anemia-related disease manifestations and the goals of therapy for patients with sickle cell disease (SCD). Michael R. DeBaun, MD, MPH: One of the questions that comes up in sickle cell...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA approves Janssen’s Rybrevant for NSCLC treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the accelerated approval to Janssen Pharmaceutical of Johnson and Johnson’s (J&J) Rybrevant (amivantamab-vmjw) to treat adults with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Rybrevant is indicated for NSCLC patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion...
CancerPosted by
MyChesCo

FDA Approves First Targeted Therapy for Subset of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Rybrevant (amivantamab-vmjw) as the first treatment for adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have specific types of genetic mutations: epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations. The FDA also approved the Guardant360 CDx (Guardant Health...