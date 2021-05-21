newsbreak-logo
Putting the COVID Crisis in Context

By Jonathon Van Maren
theamericanconservative.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoom: The Politics of Catastrophe, by Niall Ferguson (Penguin Press: 2021), 496 pages. It is characteristic for conservative historian Niall Ferguson to have produced an exceptional history during a pandemic. Doom: The Politics of Catastrophe is a sweeping chronicle of global disasters large and small from the dawn of recorded history to the end of 2020; a detailed account not only of previous pandemics, but an embryonic analysis of the moment we are currently living through and “a diary of the plague half year.” For those seeking to ground themselves in historical context after the topsy-turvy events of the past year, Ferguson’s latest offering will prove invaluable.

