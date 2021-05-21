Putting the COVID Crisis in Context

Many of you have probably seen infographics on your Instagram stories with big, bold titles like “SO, WHAT’S HAPPENING IN INDIA RIGHT NOW?” Or maybe you’ve seen the Bingo Boards with everyone tagging their friends to donate to Oxygen for India. Either way, if you keep up with world news, you should know that India is currently suffering a deadly second wave of COVID-19 cases. Although this article is not as aesthetically pleasing or as brief as an Instagram Story graphic or a Venmo Bingo Board, the content is just as important. This piece is also important to me on a personal level. India is where I was born and where all of my extended family continues to live. My family and I speak Telugu, an Indian language. We eat and cook Indian food every day. I practice Carnatic music, a form of classical Indian music, and play the veena, a classical Indian string instrument. We wear Indian clothing and celebrate Indian holidays every month. Its culture has raised and shaped me into the woman I am today and will continue to be.