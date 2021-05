The Burroughs High School baseball team offense was essentially held in check for much of the game in a 6-2 loss to Crescenta Valley on Tuesday in a Pacific League matchup. Burroughs starting pitcher Nick Forrest kept CV off balance his first time through the order, allowing just two singles and striking out two. Multiple errors yielded three unearned runs allowed on five hits, to go along with three strikeouts and one walk over four innings of work.