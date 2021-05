Last November, the world of soccer lost a legend when Diego Maradona died at the age of 60. Maradona had a larger-than-life public persona and a talent for stunning feats whenever he played the game. (This account of a single game he played in Toronto near the end of his career is well worth reading.) Maradona’s death left a void in the sport; he’s the kind of athlete who seemed ubiquitous, and it’s difficult to imagine the next World Cup without him there in some capacity.